In a bizarre incident being reported from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled Rajasthan, it was found that at least four minors were stripped naked and brutally beaten in Bikaner. The early reports suggested that the minors were paraded for almost 2.5 km in board daylight. Sources claim that the minors were rewarded with such cruelty for not helping their neighbours by working in fields. The Rajasthan police have filed an FIR in the matter and the investigations are underway. The shocking incident took place at Motavta village of Bikaner’s Kolayat village. As per primary investigations by police, it was found that the minors had refused to work in the fields.

The matter was highlighted after the video captured by perpetrators went viral. A similar kind of incident was reported from the state a few years back when some Dalit minors were tied to a tree and brutally beaten for stealing a motorcycle.

#Rajasthan: Group of minors stripped naked, manhandled in Motavta village of Bikaner's Kolayat, allegedly after they refused to work in fields; perpetrators video-graphed the whole incident. Police say investigation is underway. (20.03.2018) pic.twitter.com/f8VM9mprvt — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2018

