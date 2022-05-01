"As a Kashmiri Muslim, I'd want to remind you that yes, our Human Rights are being violated, by Pakistani-backed armed terrorists," Mir Junaid clapped back. Tearing through Gwynne's claims, he questioned why the 'ISI-backed tirade' against J&K was never highlighted by the UK.

Mir Junaid, President of the Jammu and Kashmir Workers Party, responded appropriately to a UK Parliamentarian who sought to spew anti-India propaganda in the British parliament on Saturday. Labour MP Andrew Gwynne criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to India and the commercial treaties agreed between the two countries, citing “human rights violations” in J&K.

“We should be concerned about the human rights abuses towards religious minorities across India. We should be concerned about the revocation of the special status of Jammu & Kashmir by the Indian Government,” Andrew Gwynne had said.

“As a Kashmiri Muslim, I’d want to remind you that yes, our Human Rights are being violated, by Pakistani-backed armed terrorists,” Mir Junaid clapped back. Tearing through Gwynne’s claims, he questioned why the ‘ISI-backed tirade’ against J&K was never highlighted by the UK.

“Because it is not a Human Rights violation that worries you. If that was the case, you’d be asking these questions about Pakistan, Balochistan, Xinjiang and China. But you won’t,” he said.

Reminding the UK parliamentarian that the ‘Empire on which the sun never set is long gone,’ Junaid suggested that the country start raising Human Rights violations with Chagos Islands perhaps.

“You still continue to be a colonizer despite ICC rulings against you. Talk about their human rights. And if there’s some space left within that gigantic hypocritic black hole, take a stroll in your Museum. That would tell you what Human Rights Violation means,” he said.

On the 21st and 22nd of April, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson undertook an official visit to India at the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the final day of his two-day tour, Johnson praised India’s “peace and prosperity” alliance. Both presidents had delegation-level meetings at Delhi’s Hyderabad House and inked a number of commercial deals. The two leaders were particularly pleased with the progress made in implementing the ambitious Roadmap 2030 for India-UK Future Relations, which was unveiled during the Virtual Summit.