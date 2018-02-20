Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have revealed the reasons that led to the huge Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam. The investigative bodies will now report these latest developments in Rs 11,400 crore scam to the government.

The probe conducted by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam has resulted in big revelations on Tuesday. If sources are to be believed, it was the miscommunication among three banking systems that led to the massive Rs 10,400 crore scam. Even the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) auditors failed to detect the discrepancies that led to the multi-crore banking disaster which is now seen as the biggest banking fraud ever in the history of the country.

According to sources, the PNB fraud occurred after the miscommunication among three departments – SWIFT messaging system, Core Banking and Nastro departments. SWIFT messages are used to provide the bank guarantees, Core Banking records approvals for payments and Nastro division records foreign transactions of the bank. The investigative bodies will now report these latest developments to the government.

The sources further revealed that Bechhu Tiwari, Chief Manager, in charge of Forex department, was responsible for supervising the work of Gokulnath Shetty and his manager to ensure entry of authorised SWIFT messages only from the system. He had full knowledge of the activities of Gokulnath Shetty.

Yashwant Joshi, Scale II, Manager, Forex department, was responsible for supervising Gokulnath Shetty and ensure daily reports of SWIFT and CBS entries. He had full knowledge of the activities of Gokulnath Shetty but took no action. Also, Praful Sawant, Scale I, Officer, Export was responsible for checking the SWIFT messages daily and report.

Post the revelations, JP Dhanda, lawyer of Vineet Dhanda who filed petition in Supreme Court, said, “Filed PIL over PNB scam, want strict action against bank employees instrumental in siphoning of money, 3-year imprisonment for those responsible for scam be converted to life imprisonment and file of the ones who take loans to go to Finance Ministry.”

