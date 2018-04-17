The matter of Indian Army jawan was highlighted after a photograph of the missing soldier with an assault rifle went viral on social media. The Jammu and Kashmir police official said that the Army jawan had joined the Hizbul terror group on Sunday. Reports suggest that the Army so far maintained that he is "missing" with no information about his joining any terror group.

Releasing a statement on the Indian Army jawan who had reportedly gone missing since April 15 from south Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday said that the Indian soldier has joined Hizbul Mujahideen terror group. The Indian Army jawan, identified as Idrees Mir was posted in Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) unit. The matter was highlighted after a photograph of the missing soldier with a rifle, went viral on social media. The Jammu and Kashmir police official said that the jawan had joined the terror group on Sunday.

The official further added that the army jawan, Idrees Mir had gone missing from Shopian. The officer also added the two other locals who had also gone missing, joined Hizbul along Mir. The jawan was a resident of Safnag in Shopian, and was reportedly posted in Bihar. The filed the report with the police after their continuous attempts to reach to their son through a cell phone, failed. The investigating police officer further added that they were currently verifying reports and the picture that has gone viral. The details shown in the picture are written in English and Urdu. The Army so far maintained that he is “missing” with no information about his joining any terror group.

The following reports of an Indian Army jawan joining the Hizbul terror group come to light just a few days after a man from Assam had joined the terror group. As per reports, the man had been missing since July last year. After the reports of him joining Hizbul surfaced, his mother said that he should be shot down.The matter was highlighted after a photo of Qamer Uz Zaman, son of Ibrahim Zaman of Jamunamukh in Hojai district, has gone viral on social media. Recognising the son from the photo the mother said, “If he has joined the militant organisation, he should be shot dead as he is an enemy of the country. I don’t need such a son. Such a person should not be living.”

