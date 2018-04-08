Mission Battees or Mission Thirty-two, which is a district sanitation drive was conducted in the last week of March in a village in Uttar Pradesh. The scheme supported the construction of 32ooo toilets by October 2018. It is a self-construction scheme which pays an incentive of Rs. 12,000 to those who take the initiative.

Lallan can be a rickshaw driver, who is mostly seen plying his rickshaw through the streets of Karol Bagh in Delhi. He hails from a village called Virhampur where he is currently busy constructing a toilet, with his wife Najima passing him the materials to help him finish the work that has sprung up across rural India as part of PM Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Lallan’s toilet is a part of the Mission Battees or Mission Thirty-two, which is a district sanitation drive conducted in the last week of March.

The district magistrate JB Singh said, “We were trying to set a Guinness world record by building 32,000 toilets in 120 hours between March 26 and 30.”Masons and villagers were building day and night in some places. It was like a mela.” However, this attempt to create a Guinness World Records failed as a six-month prior notice was not given to monitoring record-breaking feats. However, to meet the remaining target of 2.65 lakh new toilets by October 2018, more such “record-breaking” toilet-building drives may be needed.

ALSO READ: Husband can’t force wife to live with him, the latter not a chattel, says Supreme Court

Moreover, as per reports in a leading daily, after the mission ended, many constructions were lagging behind and couldn’t complete the proposed number to 32,000 toilets, however, many, like Lallan’s, were still in different stages of construction to challenging the sanitation behaviours in one of the country’s most backward districts. When women in villages are asked about what motivated them to build a toilet they say “In the fields, we have to be ready to cover ourselves every time a man comes near. Now we can go to the toilet in private, and keep our izzat,” claims Saburinissa.

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in order to trigger change, uses a range of motivational messages. But the strongest motivation seems to be the ₹12,000 incentive promised by the government. The scheme is popularly known as the “bara hazaar” (twelve thousand) toilet scheme. Gonda’s chief development officer Divya Mittal says, “This is not a top-down scheme, it is a community-led scheme. The government is not building the toilets. That was tried 10 years ago, and those toilets were not used and fell apart because the people had no investment, no stake. If a man builds his own toilet, he will use it.”

ALSO READ: Shame! UP cops on duty shower money on dancers, suspended

Meanwhile, she expects to receive money from the Central government in two weeks for Mission Battees scheme. Meanwhile, the money is being paid through direct bank transfer or cheques but people say they are facing corruption at the local levels on basis of biases and favouritism. Also, Vikas Varma of Bhara Para village revealed that people are being fined for defecating in the open.

Lallan and his wife complained that they had not been able to access many basic rights which the government has guaranteed. However, Lallan decided to take advantage of the “bara hazaar” toilet scheme when it was announced. He said, “My children should have a toilet. It will make a difference to their future.”

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App