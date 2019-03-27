Mission Shakti: PM Modi's address has come in the midst of the ongoing election where Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi himself is a candidate and it was a clear violation of the model code of conduct, the letter stated.

The CPI(M) on Wednesday shot off a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora drawing his attention to PM Modi’s address to the nation on Mission Shakti as the country entered the elite space power club with China, Russia, and the United States. PM Modi’s address has come in the midst of the ongoing election where Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi himself is a candidate and it was a clear violation of the model code of conduct, the letter stated.

Such a mission should be announced to the nation by the relevant scientific authorities like the DRDO, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has said. In a tweet, Sitaram Yechury said his party conveyed its deep sense of appreciation towards scientists involved in the mission for another success in developing, testing and targeting a low earth orbit satellite.

The CPI(M) conveys its deep sense of appreciation towards our scientists for another success in developing, testing and targeting a low earth orbit satellite. Such a mission should normally be announced to the nation and to the world by the relevant scientific authorities. 1/n — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) March 27, 2019

Congress president Rahul Gandhi congratulated the DRDO scientists for their Mission Shakti success. He said he is extremely proud of their work. In the same tweet, the Congress chief didn’t even forget to take a dig at PM Modi and wished him a very happy World Theatre Day, apparently describing his announcement a drama.

Even West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has questioned PM Modi’s intentions, saying there was no need for it as the country is in the middle of election season.

#MissionShakti is special for 2 reasons:

(1) India is only the 4th country to acquire such a specialised & modern capability.

(2) Entire effort is indigenous.

India stands tall as a space power!

It will make India stronger, even more secure and will further peace and harmony. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2019

PM Modi has clearly violated the model code of conduct and the Trinamool Congress will approach the poll panel regarding his address to the nation, she told presspersons.

Earlier today, PM Modi also interacted with scientists involved with Mission Shakti through a video conference. The PM said Indian scientists have given the message to the world that they are no less than anyone (ki hum bhi kuch kam nahin hai).

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said that India had joined the elite club of space powers by shooting down a low orbit satellite at an altitude of 300 kilometres.

