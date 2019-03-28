Speaking to ANI, the DRDO chairman said National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval had given directions to go ahead with the test, though the development had started two years back but but India went into mission mode in the last six months. When the A-SAT missile finally entered the missile mode about 100 scientists worked round-the-clock to reach the intended launch date target

Speaking to ANI, the DRDO chairman said National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval had given directions to go ahead with the test, though the development had started two years back but India went into mission mode in the last six months. When the A-SAT missile finally entered the missile mode about 100 scientists worked round-the-clock to reach the intended launch date target.

The missile was launched around 11:16 am on Wednesday from Odisha’s Balasore and within minutes of launch the missile successfully targeted the intended area at roughly 300 km from the Earth’s surface.

