Mission Shakti: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday played down any risk of debris from its missile test on Wednesday, saying the impact occurred in low-Earth orbit and that the remnants would decay and fall back on to the Earth within weeks.

India has become the fourth country to have tested an anti-satellite weapon after the United States, Russia and China..

Mission Shakti: The United States Department of State on Thursday said the issue of space debris is an important concern for the United States government and the US took note of Indian government statements that the test was designed to address space debris issues. The US government said as part of America’s strong strategic partnership with India, the country will continue to pursue shared interests in space and scientific and technical cooperation including collaboration on security in space.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the scientists of Mission Shakti and the citizens of India minutes after India successfully tested an Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile against a live satellite in low-Earth orbit. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday played down any risk of debris from its missile test on Wednesday, saying the impact occurred in low-Earth orbit and that the remnants would decay and fall back on to the Earth within weeks.

Rattled by India’s anti-satellite weapon capability, Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan called a high-level security meeting on this issue and Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry urged the world community to raise their voice against the militarisation of the space. Pakistan said there is a need to address the gaps in the international space laws. Hours after India successfully tested the ASAT missile against a live satellite in low-Earth orbit, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the People’s Republic of China has noticed reports and hope that each country will uphold peace and tranquillity in outer space. The country also expressed hope that all countries can earnestly protect lasting peace and tranquillity in space.

#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi interacts with scientists involved with "Mission Shakti"; says, "you have given this message to the world "ki hum bhi kuch kam nahin hai." pic.twitter.com/IJ3Bzo4CbS — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2019

On January 11, 2007, China had destroyed its defunct weather satellite the FY-1C of the Fengyun series at an altitude of 865 kilometres. China launched its long-range DF-21 missile from Xichang Satellite Launch Center to carry out the test.

