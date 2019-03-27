In a historic announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that India has become a space superpower with the success of Mission Shakti. Joining the ranks of elite space club after America, Russia and China, India has become the fourth country to destroy a satellite in low earth orbit by its anti-satellite missile A-SAT. Calling it a highly complex mission, PM Modi congratulated Indian scientists for conducting the mission with outstanding precision and high speed.
The success of Mission Shakti has become a moment of celebration and pride for Twitterati. Vice President Of India M. Venkaiah Naidu congratulated the scientists on the success of the mission and said that the nation is proud of them. BJP Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore wrote on Twitter that Mission Shakti is a proud, powerful and historic moment for the country. He added that we have emerged as a formidable space power under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi.
Take a look at how Twitterati is reacting to Mission Shakti:
As the political leaders and twitterati continue to praise the efforts of scientists, several have also been pointed out that India’s space programme took flight under Jawarharlal Nehru leadership while DRDO had officially announced the development of ASAT under Congress-led UPA government. Critics have raised eyebrows over the announcement of mission shakti just before the elections by PM Modi while many feel that the potential of mission shakti’s success might not be realised by election and politics obsessed public.
Applauding the efforts of DRDO, Congress President Rahul Gandhi took a sly dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by wishing him a happy World Theatre Day.
The official Twitter account of Congress congratulated ISRO, DRDO and the government on the achievement of Mission Mangal. However, it emphasised that Indian Space Programme was established by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1962 while Indian Space Research Organisation was set up by Smt. Indira Gandhi.
