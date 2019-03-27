Mission Shakti: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that India has become a space superpower. The success of Mission Mangal makes India the fourth country in the world to destroy a satellite in low earth orbit by A-SAT missile. Ever since the announcement, Twitterati is congratulating Indian scientists by calling it a moment of pride of the entire nation.

In a historic announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that India has become a space superpower with the success of Mission Shakti. Joining the ranks of elite space club after America, Russia and China, India has become the fourth country to destroy a satellite in low earth orbit by its anti-satellite missile A-SAT. Calling it a highly complex mission, PM Modi congratulated Indian scientists for conducting the mission with outstanding precision and high speed.

The success of Mission Shakti has become a moment of celebration and pride for Twitterati. Vice President Of India M. Venkaiah Naidu congratulated the scientists on the success of the mission and said that the nation is proud of them. BJP Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore wrote on Twitter that Mission Shakti is a proud, powerful and historic moment for the country. He added that we have emerged as a formidable space power under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Take a look at how Twitterati is reacting to Mission Shakti:

Compliment our Scientists on their successful launch of anti-satellite missile. We, as a nation, are proud of our Scientists. #MissionShakti #ASAT — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) March 27, 2019

The successful execution of #MissionShakti is a proud, powerful, historical moment for us. Under the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi ji, today we have become a formidable space power with proven Anti-Satellite Missile capability Many congrats @DRDO_India & all Indians! — Chowkidar Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) March 27, 2019

Under the able leadership of PM @narendramodi, team @DRDO_India has achieved a remarkable & historic feat. I am feeling proud that #MissionShakti has been successfully conducted making India, the only 4th nation with capability to destroy low orbit satellite using A-SAT missile. — Chowkidar Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 27, 2019

Decisive leadership leads to a stronger Nation. With #MissionShakti, India has registered its presence among the elite space powers. A-SAT, an anti-satellite weapon, which successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit, is a giant leap in India’s national security. — Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 27, 2019

People who understand space technology, know the complexity in precisely addressing and taking down a LEO satellite with ASAT. This requires breakthroughs and multitude of technological expertise. #MissionShakti @narendramodi #JaiHind — Pranav Mistry (@pranavmistry) March 27, 2019

From the launch of Aryabhata in 1975, #ISROMissions have been India's pride. Time to again remember Homi Bhabha, Vikram Sarabhai and the great scientists of India's space programme, one so passionately begun by Jawaharlal Nehru, champion of scientific thinking. #MissionShakti — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) March 27, 2019

Today’s Prime Ministerial announcement on #MissionShakti was as flat as this rocket flight.

A misuse of India’s great defence capabilities for electoral/political gains. pic.twitter.com/xNTguYocjR — Pankaj Pachauri (@PankajPachauri) March 27, 2019

Congratulations to scientists of #DRDO for the success of #MissionShakti and for making India as an elite space power. We are so proud of the achievements and efforts of DRDO towards strengthening the country’s security since its inception in 1958.

Jai Hind… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 27, 2019

What a Historic Day! India enters the league of most powerful nations of the world by developing fully indigenous Satellite Defense System. Kudos to @narendramodi ji's visionary leadership. This #MissionShakti is another great milestone in the journey towards #NewIndia. — Chowkidar Maheish Girri (@MaheishGirri) March 27, 2019

For an election & politics obsessed public in these times, the success of #missionShakti may not tickle the right nerves.. but this is a major tech enabled bold step by India. Well done DRDO scientists and thank you for empowering them @narendramodi ! — shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) March 27, 2019

A great day to salute our scientists/ISRO and a legacy of space research that stretches from the vision of Jawaharlal thru successive PMs right upto Mr Modi! #MissionShakti — Citizen/नागरिक/Dost Rajdeep (@sardesairajdeep) March 27, 2019

India has become the 4th country in the world to hit a Low Earth Orbit satellite in space Under Mission Shakti, Within 3 minutes, India destroyed a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite 300 km away through an Anti-Satellite Missile. INDIA is a SPACE & SUPER POWER NOW. #MissionShakti — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 27, 2019

On a more serious note : #MissionShakti should have been announced by director ISRO or the person in-charge of this mission not by the PM during a code of conduct ..but then again this EC thinks MCC is Modi Code of Conduct . https://t.co/obsCT03HOX — Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) March 27, 2019

ISRO, DRDO, NAL, LRDE – Established by Nehru Chor Chowkidaar : "Mitron, maine yeh Kiya, woh Kiya…" Modi as always is taking credit. Wish he addresses the Nation on the Job crisis! Kudos to our space scientists. #MissionShakti — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) March 27, 2019

It's a message to China that India will destroy their Spy Satellite , which has been hovering over India for sometime. Great Going👍#MissionShakti @narendramodi https://t.co/vWEwoiTi0z — Malini Awasthi (@maliniawasthi) March 27, 2019

"India now has the capability to target and destroy space satellites in orbit. Today, we have developed all the building blocks for an anti-satellite (ASAT) capability" India Today reported in 2012! Whom are you trying to fool Modiji? #MissionShaktihttps://t.co/JoEFVEMwFe — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) March 27, 2019

Historic💪

India has successfully tested Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile by targeting a low earth orbit satellite and destroying it.

After USA,Russia & China,India 4th country to acquire this space capability.

Salute to DRDO scientists who were part of this mission🙏#MissionShakti — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) March 27, 2019

As the political leaders and twitterati continue to praise the efforts of scientists, several have also been pointed out that India’s space programme took flight under Jawarharlal Nehru leadership while DRDO had officially announced the development of ASAT under Congress-led UPA government. Critics have raised eyebrows over the announcement of mission shakti just before the elections by PM Modi while many feel that the potential of mission shakti’s success might not be realised by election and politics obsessed public.

Applauding the efforts of DRDO, Congress President Rahul Gandhi took a sly dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by wishing him a happy World Theatre Day.

Well done DRDO, extremely proud of your work. I would also like to wish the PM a very happy World Theatre Day. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 27, 2019

The official Twitter account of Congress congratulated ISRO, DRDO and the government on the achievement of Mission Mangal. However, it emphasised that Indian Space Programme was established by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1962 while Indian Space Research Organisation was set up by Smt. Indira Gandhi.

We congratulate @isro @DRDO_India & the Govt on the latest achievement for India. The Indian Space Programme established in 1962 by Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru & the Indian Space Research Organisation set up under Smt. Indira Gandhi has always made India proud through its achievements. — Congress (@INCIndia) March 27, 2019

.@DRDO_India set up in 1958 under Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru was the first govt. agency to begin defence research & development. It has played a pivotal role in equipping our defence forces with the latest technological developments. — Congress (@INCIndia) March 27, 2019

In April 1975, the country waited with bated breath as @isro launched its first satellite – Aryabhata – and thus began our journey into the final frontier. pic.twitter.com/Qh47IvXZxz — Congress (@INCIndia) March 27, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More