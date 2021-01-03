The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) will be addressing a press conference at 11 am on January 3rd. The announcement is expected to be about the approval of emergency use for two vaccines – Covaxin and Covishield. India is all set to receive the vaccine as Centre ensures free vaccines. India is gearing up to begin the biggest vaccination drive for one nation in history as 130 cr awaits DCGI nod. In an exclusive conversation with The Daily Guardian, AIIMS director Dr Guleria said that one important thing that we must understand that we will not have doses for everyone in the beginning.
The government has primarily identified 3 priority groups, which include healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens above 50 years of age with co-morbidities. In a major step towards immunisation against Covid-19 in India, the Centre had granted SII’s vaccine candidate, i.e the Oxford vaccine emergency use authorization. As India gears up to roll out the vaccine strategy, a dry vaccine drive across states has also been announced which started from January 2. Covishield vaccine is likely to cost Rs 440 per person.
IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad recently announced the launch of the Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN) system to manage and keep track of the country-wide immunisation programme. Under emergency authorisation only officially designated entities will have access to and ability to give vaccines. The first recipient list has already been ‘readied’ and there will be compulsory Registration and CoWIN will communicate the date, time & slot for vaccination and also monitor side-effects & unusual symptoms.
The Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) approved emergency use of the Serum Institute of India’s vaccine against Covid-19, known as Covaxin.
Live Updates
Masks may always stay: Dr Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR
I am of the opinion that masks will probably be the last to go & probably may never even go: Dr Balram Bhargava, DG Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
COVAXIN approved for restricted use in an emergency by DCGI
ICMR and Bharat Biotech collaborative a whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine (COVAXIN) is being approved for restricted use in an emergency by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
"Once data comes in, we'll be more confident as far as safety and efficacy is concerned": Director, AIIMS Delhi
In an emergency situation when there is a sudden increase in cases & we need to vaccinate, Bharat Biotech vaccine will be used. It can also be used as a backup when we're not sure how efficacious the Serum Institute vaccine is going to be: Dr Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Director
A momentous achievement for India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed approval granted today by Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) to #COVID19 vaccines of Serum Institute of India (SII) & Bharat Biotech.
"Great day for country and very good way to start new year": Dr Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Director
Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS Delhi said that it was a great day for the country and it was a very good way to start the new year. He added that both the vaccines were made in India, they were cost-effective & easy to administer. He said that we should, in a very short period, start rolling out vaccine.
"Wait for vaccine is over": Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that it was a watershed moment in India’s famed battle against COVID- 19 under the leadership of PM Modi. He added that the wait for the vaccine was over with Covishield from Serum Institue of India and Covaxin from Bharat Biotech approved for emergency use in India.
Healthcare workers & frontline workers will be vaccinated in first phase: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain
The Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that in the first phase, healthcare workers & frontline workers would be vaccinated. He added that there were three lakh healthcare workers & six lakh frontline workers in Delhi who would be administered with the COVID vaccine.
PM Modi congratulates nation, lauds scientists' efforts
Prime Minister Modi said that it would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India! He added that it showed the eagerness of India's scientific community to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which was care and compassion.
WHO welcomes India's decision of giving emergency use authorization to vaccines
Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region said that the World Health Organization welcomes India's decision giving emergency use authorization to the COVID-19 vaccines.
It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India: PM Modi
India's first COVID-19 vaccine is approved, safe, effective and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks
Vaccines of Serum Institue of India and Bharat Biotech are granted permission for restricted use in emergency situation: DCGI
Drugs Controller General of India briefs media on #COVID19 vaccine
