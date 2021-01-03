The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) will be addressing a press conference at 11 am on January 3rd. The announcement is expected to be about the approval of emergency use for two vaccines – Covaxin and Covishield. India is all set to receive the vaccine as Centre ensures free vaccines. India is gearing up to begin the biggest vaccination drive for one nation in history as 130 cr awaits DCGI nod. In an exclusive conversation with The Daily Guardian, AIIMS director Dr Guleria said that one important thing that we must understand that we will not have doses for everyone in the beginning.

The government has primarily identified 3 priority groups, which include healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens above 50 years of age with co-morbidities. In a major step towards immunisation against Covid-19 in India, the Centre had granted SII’s vaccine candidate, i.e the Oxford vaccine emergency use authorization. As India gears up to roll out the vaccine strategy, a dry vaccine drive across states has also been announced which started from January 2. Covishield vaccine is likely to cost Rs 440 per person.

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad recently announced the launch of the Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN) system to manage and keep track of the country-wide immunisation programme. Under emergency authorisation only officially designated entities will have access to and ability to give vaccines. The first recipient list has already been ‘readied’ and there will be compulsory Registration and CoWIN will communicate the date, time & slot for vaccination and also monitor side-effects & unusual symptoms.

Also Read: India begins 2 year tenure at UNSC; key priorities include counter-terrorism

Also Read: Mission Vaccine: From cost, doses to who pays, Dr Guleria lays blueprint for India’s vaccine strategy

The Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) approved emergency use of the Serum Institute of India’s vaccine against Covid-19, known as Covaxin.