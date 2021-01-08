Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan arrived in Chennai, Tamil Nadu ahead of the second vaccine dry run to review the situation in the state on Jan 8. The initiative of carrying out mock vaccination drives across the nation come as India gears up to roll out a vaccine by 13th or 14th January.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan arrived in Chennai, Tamil Nadu ahead of the second vaccine dry run to review the situation in the state on Jan 8. The Health Ministry is all set to hold a second vaccination mock drill on January 8th to ensure that all states and union territories can undertake a successful vaccination programme when the immunization process commences in the country. The initiative of carrying out mock vaccination drives across the nation come as India gears up to roll out a vaccine by 13th or 14th January.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that the COVID-19 vaccines ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’ are on the verge of being available in the country. India is all set to receive the 1st Covid-19 vaccine as the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Oxford AstraZeneca’s CoviShield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for restricted use in India. The government’s ‘expert group’ has primarily identified 3 priority groups for the vaccination, which include healthcare workers, frontline workers, and senior citizens above 50 years of age with co-morbidities.

Talking about the COVID-19 vaccination, Vardhan told media in Chennai that the vaccination should start in the country in the next few days and requested the NGOs working in the field of health to help in the smooth rollout of the process. As India is gearing up to begin the biggest vaccination drive for one nation in history, the dry run will ensure efficient planning and management for vaccine delivery in each district of all States/UTs.

The second nationwide mock drill on the COVID-19 vaccination is being held at three-session sites of 736 districts across 33 states/UTs today. Simultaneously a three-day national immunisation drive for polio will begin in the country on January 17 as per the Health Minsitry.

Karnataka health Minister Dr Sudhakar has said that the state will receive 13,90,000 vaccines in a day or two and so far 6,20,000 healthcare workers have been registered who will be given vaccine in the first phase.