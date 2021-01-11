With the soon approaching vaccination drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing a meeting via video conferencing with the chief ministers of all states today at 4 pm to discuss the pandemic situation and preparations made for the vaccine rollout by the respective states.

With the soon approaching vaccination drive in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing a meeting via video conferencing with the chief ministers of all states to discuss the pandemic situation and preparations made for the vaccine rollout by the respective states. The meeting will be held today at 4 pm in the evening and will be significant towards the upcoming vaccine rollout aimed at fighting the widespread pandemic.

A similar meeting had been conducted by PM Modi on January 9th to review the preparedness of States and Union Territories for the vaccine rollout which is set to begin from January 16th as per the announcement made by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The announcement came days after the Drugs Controller General of India gave its approval to the emergency use of Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin to tackle the pandemic.

Dry runs have earlier been conducted across the country to prepare for the actual rollout. As per the vaccination plan, the priority will be given to the health care workers and the front line workers projected to be about 3 crores, trailed by the people who are 50 years above or under-50 suffering from co-morbidities, the estimated number being around 27 crores.

As per the arrangement, each vaccination center will have five vaccine officers deployed to handle the inoculation process. They will be checking the status of beneficiaries, verifying the documents as well as handling the crowd. The training for the inoculation process is over in almost all states, and the weeks’ time before the drive is being used to fill in the gaps that have been discovered during the mock drills.

