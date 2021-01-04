India is all set to receive the 1st Covid-19 vaccines as the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Oxford AstraZeneca's CoviShield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for restricted use in India.

India is all set to receive the 1st Covid-19 vaccine as the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Oxford AstraZeneca’s CoviShield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for restricted use in India. In a landmark decision, India is gearing up to begin the biggest vaccination drive for one nation in history. The government has primarily identified 3 priority groups for the vaccination, which include healthcare workers, frontline workers, and senior citizens above 50 years of age with co-morbidities.

While this vaccine addresses an unmet medical need during this pandemic, our goal is to provide global access to populations that need it the most. COVAXIN has generated excellent safety data with robust immune responses to multiple viral proteins that persist: Bharat Biotech MD https://t.co/WkHhnleh0A — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2021

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that it was a watershed moment in India’s famed battle against COVID- 19 under the leadership of PM Modi. He added that the wait for the vaccine was over with Covishield from Serum Institue of India and Covaxin from Bharat Biotech approved for emergency use in India. The union health minister has ensured free vaccination for essential workers while PM Modi has hailed the fact that the approved vaccines have been made in India.

AIIMS director Dr. Randeep Guleria on Sunday clarified that COVAXIN, Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine is for an emergency situation and not emergency use authorization. As India gears up to roll out the vaccine strategy, a dry vaccine drive across states has also been announced which started from January 2. In the huge nation-wide exercise, an end-to-end mock drill on the vaccine administration was conducted in all States and UTs at 286 session sites spread across 125 districts. Each district conducted the dry run at three sites or more which included a public health facility (District Hospital/Medical College), Private Health Facility, and rural or urban outreach sites.

Also Read: India’s 1st Covid-19 vaccines LIVE Updates: PM Modi congratulates nation; DGCI gives nod to Covishield and Covaxin for emergency use

Also Read: Covid-19 dry run in India: Here’s all you need to know

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad recently announced the launch of the Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN) system to manage and keep track of the country-wide immunization program. Under emergency authorization only officially designated entities will have access to and ability to give vaccines. The first recipient list has already been ‘readied’ and there will be compulsory Registration and Cowin will communicate the date, time & slot for vaccination and also monitor side-effects & unusual symptoms.