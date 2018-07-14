In the confession video, the nun confesses of selling two more babies from the charity. However, she claimed she was not aware about the location of the children who were sold for lakhs of money.

After the nuns at Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity got the support of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Roman Catholic Church over child selling allegation, the Jharkhand Police on Saturday released a confession video of one of the arrested nun. In the video, the nun confesses of selling two more babies from the charity. However, she claimed she was not aware of the location of the children who were sold for lakhs of money. As per reports, out four, three were sold while one was given away in adoption. The investigating police added that 3 kids have been recovered by the investigating team while the hunt for the last child is still underway.

Taking cognizance of media reports, the investigating Ranchi Police had arrested a nun along with a staffer from Nirmal Hriday, run by Mother Teresa’s charity. The arrest came in after several media reports stated that child were being sold different childless couples for lakhs of rupees.

#WATCH: A nun of Missionaries of Charity says," I have sold two more babies. I don't know where they are now." She is one of the two nuns who was arrested by Ranchi police on charges of child trafficking on July 9. Police say '3 out of 4 children have been recovered.' #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/V9DO2pQrbW — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2018

Just a few days ago, CM Mamata Banerjee supported Mother Teresa’s charity following the child selling allegations and further termed it as an act by BJP to malign the name of the charity. She said tha BJP will not spare anyone.

Earlier in the week, Bishop Theodore Mascarenhas ended their long-kept silence and slammed the investigating authorities over their probe and claimed that attempts were being made to malign the image of the charity that was set up in 1959.

While speaking to NDTV, the investigation authorities said that the Mother Teresa’s organisation is being treated like a criminal gang.

