India on Sunday reported the highest-ever single day spike of 1,52,879 new Covid-19 cases and 839 deaths. Amid the Covid-19 spike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a 4-day nationwide ‘Tika Utsav’ starting today.

As India witnesses a massive Covid surge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a 4-day nationwide ‘Tika Utsav’ starting today, to boost the India’s inoculation drive. On the first day of the ‘Tika Utsav’, PM has shared 4 key requests to all citizens of the country. He urged the countrymen to assist those who need help in getting inoculated, help people in Covid treatment, wear masks and motivate others and if someone tests positive, create a micro-containment zone in that area.

The call for a ‘Tika Utsav’ comes at a time when Covid-19 cases in India are at an all time high. In the last 24 hours, India has reported the highest ever single day spike of 1,52,879 new Covid-19 cases and 839 deaths. With this, the total caseload has crossed 1,33,58,805 while the active cases are currently at 11,08,087. Speaking about recoveries, about 90,584 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries since the start of the pandemic has reached 1,20,81,443 and the number of vaccinations have crossed 10M mark.

In order to curb the spread of the virus, several states including Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, are observing a weekend lockdown. In the visuals coming in from Surat, Gujarat, migrants can be seen returning to their native places fearing another lockdown.

We're going to begin 'Tika Utsav' today nationwide. I urge countrymen to abide by 4 things – assist those who need help getting inoculated, help people in COVID treatment, wear masks & motivate others & if someone tests positive, create micro-containment zone in the area: PM Modi

India reports 1,52,879 new #COVID19 cases, 90,584 discharges, and 839 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,33,58,805

Total recoveries: 1,20,81,443

Active cases: 11,08,087

Death toll: 1,69,275 Total vaccination: 10,15,95,147

As states voice out the demand for more vaccines, our top most priority at the moment becomes to double up the vaccine production, so that each and every citizen of India can be vaccinated at the earliest.