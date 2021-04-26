India struggles to grapple with the second wave of the pandemic. Preparedness have been carried out by various states who are grappling with the grim reality of acute shortage of hospitals, beds and healthcare. Indian Railways is running 'Oxygen Express' trains and will continue to run them over the next few days

India struggles to grapple with the second wave of the pandemic. Amid a sharp rise in the number of Covid -19 cases and deaths in the national capital, the ITBP run Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas facility with 500 oxygen beds started functioning today, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday. Similar preparedness have been carried out by various states who are grappling with the grim reality of acute shortage of hospitals, beds and healthcare. Amid severe oxygen shortage due to a surge in cases, Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital received four tons of oxygen on Monday morning as per hospital sources.

The Indian Railways is running ‘Oxygen Express’ trains and will continue to run them over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country for a quick supply of medical oxygen. In a big respite to cope up with the oxygen shortage in Uttar Pradesh, Indian Railway’s ‘Oxygen Express’, carrying oxygen tankers, reached Lucknow from Jharkhand’s Bokaro on Monday morning. The central government has also restricted the use of liquid oxygen for non-medical purposes with immediate effect and announced that the use of liquid oxygen will be allowed for medical purposes only.



Priyanka Gandhi has slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his remark about the shortage of Oxygen in the state. He’d previously denied any shortage of Oxygen and has remarked that those spreading rumors should have their property seized. India reported 3.52 lakh fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike registered since the onset of the pandemic.

While hearing a case, Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee slams Election Commission of India for not stopping political parties from holding election rallies. He says it is the only institution singularly responsible for the second wave of #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/lARvWhliRs — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a phone call today with Japanese PM Suga Yoshihide. The two leaders discussed the #COVID19 situation in the respective country and exchanged views on various regional and global challenges posed by the pandemic: PMO (File photos) pic.twitter.com/zMZe89efsa — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2021

