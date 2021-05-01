As the second wave of Covid menance grips the country, Indian Navy launches Op Samudra Setu-II for shipment of oxygen-filled containers to India to augment ongoing national mission Oxygen Express.

As the second wave of Covid menance grips the country, India for the first time has reported more than 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Indian Navy launches Op Samudra Setu-II for shipment of oxygen-filled containers to India to augment ongoing national mission Oxygen Express. Mission deployed warships will undertake shipment of liquid Oxygen filled cryogenic containers & associated medical equipment in support of nation’s fight against COVID 19.

Two ships namely INS Kolkata & INS Talwar have entered port of Manama, Bahrain for embarking and transporting 40MT of liquid oxygen to Mumbai. Meanwhile as per official sources INS Jalashwa is enroute to Bangkok and INS Airavat to Singapore for similar mission. The Indian Railways is similarly running ‘Oxygen Express’ trains and will continue to run them over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country for a quick supply of medical oxygen.

The central government has also restricted the use of liquid oxygen for non-medical purposes with immediate effect and announced that the use of liquid oxygen will be allowed for medical purposes only. Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar said that the Army has given lot of battlefield nursing assistants. They’re trained soldiers but are now helping doctors & paramedics. Indian Army also provided 200 truck drivers that are taking Oxygen tankers to places.

The Armed Forces are in this together. We are calling it 'co-jeet'. Because we need to win this war on COVID. We have to win this war. All the Armed Forces are cooperating with each other on this: Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Medical), to ANI pic.twitter.com/4PqsLqbrXd — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021

#IndianNavy launches Operation #SamudraSetu_II to augment ongoing national mission #OxygenExpress.

Mission deployed warships will undertake shipment of liquid #Oxygen filled cryogenic containers & associated medical equipment in support of nation’s #FightAgainstCOVID19 (1/2). pic.twitter.com/fLRWobOp7U — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) April 30, 2021

We've done a few things. Firstly, on the logistics point the three armed forces are working as a synergistic force under the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff: Lt Gen Madhuri Kanitkar, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Medical), to ANI#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/e8WGI5TKw3 — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021

Also Read: #WhereIsMyVaccine Vaccination for 18+? Several states plead for vaccine doses

Last year, Indian Navy during the pandemic crisis launched Operation Samudra Setu, as part of the Vande Bharat Mission, repatriating approximately 4,000 stranded and distressed Indian citizens from the Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Iran.