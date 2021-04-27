Even after days of dire appeals from people, even the national capital where the healthcare system is supposedly the best, people are struggling to find oxygen beds. The 2nd wave of Coronavirus has already done a lot of damage to the Indian healthcare system while experts suggest that it has not yet reached its peak.

As the nation faces an acute oxygen crunch, oxygen plants have been set up across the nation, and, other countries have also extended their support to India. However, finding oxygen beds is still a major problem that people are dealing with right now. Even after days of dire appeals from people, even the national capital where the healthcare system is supposedly the best, people are struggling to find oxygen beds.

Additionally, the main issue is not the availability of oxygen but its smooth interstate movement. Even after frantic appeals from hospitals, there were repeated instances of states directing oxygen vehicles for local use.

On Thursday, the central government ordered the states to ensure unhindered movement of oxygen vehicles. Asking people to not panic, MHA Additional Secy Piyush Goyal said that they were working towards resolving the transportation issue being faced.

Even after constant desperate appeals from hospitals and the centre’s directions, the lives of people continue to be at risk as an unhindered movement of oxygen is yet to be achieved. The 2nd wave of Coronavirus has already done a lot of damage to the Indian healthcare system while it has not yet reached its peak.

The hospitals are swamped by Coronavirus and the armed forces have been asked to help tackle the ongoing crisis. The armed forces are sending out oxygen to hospitals from their reserves as well.

It is nothing but unfortunate that despite producing enough oxygen, people in hospitals are dying in single instances because the oxygen is not reaching them. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the condition of the world’s 2nd most populous country is “beyond heartbreaking.”

Also read: #MissionO2: As states face oxygen, beds and meds crisis; Indian Railways running ‘Oxygen Express’ trains for quick supply