Mithun Chakraborty to Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that veteran actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty will be the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The announcement, made on Monday, recognizes Chakraborty’s remarkable contributions to Indian cinema throughout his extensive career.

A Legendary Career Acknowledged

“Mithun Da’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema,” Vaishnaw shared in a post on X. The award will be conferred during the 70th National Film Awards ceremony scheduled for October 8.

MUST READ: JJP-ASP Alliance ,Promises To buy All Crops At MSP In Haryana

Chakraborty, now 74, has an illustrious career that spans decades. He began his acting journey with Mrinal Sen’s film Mrigayaa in 1976, which earned him his first National Film Award for Best Actor. However, it was his role in the blockbuster film Disco Dancer in 1982 that catapulted him to fame, making him a household name. His career also includes notable performances in films like Agneepath and Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, among others.

Political Journey and Contributions

Beyond his cinematic achievements, Chakraborty has also been active in politics. He served as a Rajya Sabha member for the Trinamool Congress before joining the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2021. Throughout his career, he has garnered accolades, including three National Film Awards and the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honor in India.

As the 54th recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Chakraborty joins the ranks of numerous luminaries in Indian cinema. This award, instituted in 1969, honors the contributions of Dadasaheb Phalke, who is regarded as the father of Indian cinema for directing the first feature film, Raja Harishchandra, in 1913.

Understanding the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is the highest honor awarded in Indian cinema. It is presented annually at the National Film Awards ceremony by the Directorate of Film Festivals. Since its inception, 53 individuals have received this prestigious award, which includes notable figures such as Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, and Yash Chopra. In 2021, the award was bestowed upon actress Waheeda Rehman.