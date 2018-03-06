Twitter seems to be turned into the biggest battleground after it was reported that the statue of Vladimir Lenin at Belonia was brought down using bulldozers. In the reactions, while many cursed the ruling BJP government for the move, many stated that public toilets will be opened at the spot to help the poor. reacting to the reports of Vladimir Lenin at Belonia College Square in a Tripura town being taken down by a bulldozer, the CPI-M stated that ‘they’ can break the statues put up by them but can never break their spirit.

The locals present at the spot stated that the workers also chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' while bringing the Lenin statue down

Just a few hours after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in Tripura by dethroning the two-decade-old CPI-M government of Manik Sarkar, it was found that the statue of Vladimir Lenin at Belonia was brought down using bulldozers. Reports suggested that the bulldozers were allegedly brought by the BJP supporters. The locals present at the spot stated that the workers also chanted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ while bringing the Lenin statue down. Soon after the matter was highlighted the netizens took to their Twitter handles to express their emotions over the matter. While many cursed the BJP government for the move, many highlighted that public toilets will be opened on the spot.

The statue of Lenin that was the centre of the town for past five years was dozed-off on Monday allegedly by several BJP supporters. Locals claimed that many people donned BJP flag while the statue was being brought down. The matter was highlighted after a news agency released the footage showing the statue of Vladimir Lenin at Belonia College Square in a Tripura town being taken down by a bulldozer. The statue of Vladimir Lenin was bulldozed just a day after Manik Sarkar resigned as the Chief Minister of Tripura following CPM’s defeat in the Tripura Assembly Election 2018. The BJP decimated the CPI-M in Tripura. BJP came to power after ousting the party from power after 25 long years.

Meanwhile, reacting to the reports of Vladimir Lenin at Belonia College Square in a Tripura town being taken down by a bulldozer, the CPI-M stated that ‘they’ can break the statues put up by them but can never break their spirit. Taking to the twitter handle, CPI-M said, “You can break our statues but not our spirit!”

Here is how people reacted to the reports of the statue of Vladimir Lenin at Belonia College Square in a Tripura town being taken down by a bulldozer:

Some people, they're not just belong to where they born, where they live but they're for all humankind because of their values and ideas to change world into a good one.

LENIN was one of them and he'll remain heart of millions forever.#DemocracyDemonetised#Lenin — Ab.Nazier (@AbNazier) March 6, 2018

You, the fucking regime can bring down the statue but you can not kill the ideas..#shame_on_you#Lenin — Saransh KV Tiwari (@saranshtiwari19) March 6, 2018

BJP bhakts why not try bringing down a statue of Veer Savarkar? Atleast Lenin had nothing against India in particular but this so called veer was a traitor #Lenin — M Ashwin (@aashhween) March 6, 2018

Well done Guys 👏 #Lenin Communism is not just a political ideology, it is a cancer. — Lav.A.not.s (@Imnotyourwish) March 6, 2018

#Lenin

BJP won an election.

Tripura lost an erection. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) March 6, 2018

You can destroy a statue not an ideology,

You can break our statues but not our spirit

BJP goons at work in Belonia town. #Lenin — Suthir (@SuthirRaja) March 6, 2018

It not pre-election time, after elections even joking that losing ex-Tripura CM Manik Sarkar should go to Bangladesh, by ruling party top man, is equivalent to threat?#Lenin #ConradSangma Rajnath Singh — Uma Kant Singh (@umakantsingh_IN) March 6, 2018

Lenin was hero of Bhagat Singh. BJP exposed in how much they respect Bhagat Singh#Lenin pic.twitter.com/K4qNLklnKC — Prashant Kanojia (@PJkanojia) March 6, 2018

How Karma strikes! The followers of #Lenin ‘s ideology who proudly chanted “Bharat tere tukde honge, inshallha inshallha”, today seen whining “Lenin tere tukde hogaye, hayeallah hayeallah.!” 😄😄#TuesdayThoughts — Swami Brahmachitta (@Brahmachitt) March 6, 2018

