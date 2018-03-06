Just a few hours after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in Tripura by dethroning the two-decade-old CPI-M government of Manik Sarkar, it was found that the statue of Vladimir Lenin at Belonia was brought down using bulldozers. Reports suggested that the bulldozers were allegedly brought by the BJP supporters. The locals present at the spot stated that the workers also chanted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ while bringing the Lenin statue down. Soon after the matter was highlighted the netizens took to their Twitter handles to express their emotions over the matter. While many cursed the BJP government for the move, many highlighted that public toilets will be opened on the spot.

The statue of Lenin that was the centre of the town for past five years was dozed-off on Monday allegedly by several BJP supporters. Locals claimed that many people donned BJP flag while the statue was being brought down. The matter was highlighted after a news agency released the footage showing the statue of Vladimir Lenin at Belonia College Square in a Tripura town being taken down by a bulldozer. The statue of Vladimir Lenin was bulldozed just a day after Manik Sarkar resigned as the Chief Minister of Tripura following CPM’s defeat in the Tripura Assembly Election 2018. The BJP decimated the CPI-M in Tripura. BJP came to power after ousting the party from power after 25 long years.

Meanwhile, reacting to the reports of Vladimir Lenin at Belonia College Square in a Tripura town being taken down by a bulldozer, the CPI-M stated that ‘they’ can break the statues put up by them but can never break their spirit. Taking to the twitter handle, CPI-M said, “You can break our statues but not our spirit!”

Here is how people reacted to the reports of the statue of Vladimir Lenin at Belonia College Square in a Tripura town being taken down by a bulldozer:

