The Election Commission on Saturday, October 6, announced the dates of assembly polls in 5 states, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Rajasthan. Mizoram, which is the smallest of the 5 states with 40 seats, will go to polls on November 28, 2018.

The Election Commission on Saturday, October 6, announced the dates for the assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. The counting of these 5 states will be held on December 11, said Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat in a press conference. Mizoram, which is the smallest of the 5 states with 40 seats, will go to polls on November 28, 2018, voting will be held in single phase.

According to media reports, the gazette notification for the polls will be passed on November 2, the last date of nomination is November 9, scrutiny of the candidates should be done by November 12, and last date of withdrawal of candidates is November 14. Major political parties in Congress-ruled Mizoram have welcomed the move of the poll date.

Ruling Congress leader and social welfare minister PC Lalthanliana said the party was fully prepared for the polls and for the past has been expecting an early declaration of the poll date.

He further said, the decision has been announced at the right time, as it is after the monsoon season and polling officials can go to remote areas for conducting polls and helping people with the basic information.

Mizoram Assembly expires on December 15, 2018. The election in Mizoram is crucial to the Opposition, Congress party, as it would decide whether the Rahul Gandhi led-party manages to hold its lone fort in the North East.

While, the results of 3 BJP-ruled states, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will decide the fate of ruling BJP, as it comes ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

