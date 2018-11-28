The Elections to the 40-member Assembly is being held today, with more than 7.70 lakh eligible voters to deicide the fate of Mizoram's political spectrum for the next 5 years. Incumbent Lal Thanhawla-led Congress is seeking a 3rd consecutive term having fielded candidates on all 40 seats.

The Elections to the 40-member Assembly is being held today, with more than 7.70 lakh eligible voters to deicide the fate of Mizoram’s political spectrum for the next 5 years. Incumbent Lal Thanhawla-led Congress is seeking a 3rd consecutive term having fielded candidates on all 40 seats. While the main opposition party, Mizo National Front has also named 40 candidates on all seats, the BJP hoping to make inroads into the state’s politics has fielded 39 candidates. The election is being touted as a major test for the BJP as Mizoram is one of the 5 Congress-ruled states and the saffron party’s last frontier in the northeast.

The Mizo National Front and Congress have ruled the state, since its inception in 1987, however, no party has been able to secure a 3rd tenure since that year. In the last Assembly Elections, the Congress had won 34 seats, while its main opposition, the Mizo National Front (MNF), got five and the Mizoram People’s Conference bagged one seat.

As per the pre-poll survey conducted by C-voter, MNF will emerge as the single largest party with 17 seats, while INC securing 12 will secure the 2nd spot. The survey has predicted a close contest between the prime rivals – the MNF and the Congress. A total of 209 candidates are in the fray whose fate will be decided by 7,70,395 voters, which include 3,94,897 women.

The incumbent Congress, during the campaigning, banked heavily for the elections on its flagship New Land Use Policy (NLUP), which brought the party to power for two consecutive terms. Last week, the campaign turned into a full-fledged political clash with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

