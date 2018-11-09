Mizoram assembly polls 2018: The Election Commission has rejected BJP's request to extend the last date for filing nominations. The saffron party said its candidates were not able to file their nominations due to the protests seeking removal of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) SB Shashank.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday scrapped Mizoram BJP’s plea to extend the last date for filing nominations for the upcoming polls. The last date for filing nominations remains the same—November 9, 2018, i.e. today. According to the reports, the Mizoram BJP chief JV Hluna, in a letter, had requested the election governing body to extend the date because of the unrest in the state. The saffron party said their candidates were not able to file their nominations due to the protests seeking removal of the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) SB Shashank.

Rejecting Mizoram BJP’s request, the state Election Commission informed JV Hluna that their request cannot be accepted and proceeded. BJP has so far field 27 candidates for the upcoming polls in Mizoram and is expected to declare the rest of the names today. The state will go to polls on November 28 and counting of votes will be held on December 11, 2018.

Mizoram, which goes to poll along with Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, will vote in a single phase on November 28. Earlier, the EC had ordered for the removal of L Chuaungo, Mizoram Principal Secretary, Home Department, after CEO Shashank had complained against him for interfering in the preparation for the upcoming polls. Irked by Mizoram Principal Secretary’s removal, CM Lal Thanhawla had written to latter to PM Modi seeking Shashank’s removal.

Amit the uproar, Mizoram CEO Shashank told the reporters that he never had any intention wrong intension. “I strictly went by the rules and the Election Commission’s guidelines,” Shashank said.

