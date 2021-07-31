Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and six top state officials have been booked in Mizoram on charges of attempt to murder and assault.

In the gruelling border dispute between the northeastern states of Assam and Mizoram, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and six top state officials have been booked in Mizoram on charges of attempt to murder and assault. This development took place in the wake of unprecedented gunfight between the police forces of the two northeastern states.

Mizoram police has registered FIRs against Assam’s officers including Inspector General of Police Anurag Aggarwal, Deputy Inspector General of Cachar Devojyoti Mukherjee, Cachar Superintendent of Police Chandrakant Nimbalkar, and officer in-charge of Dholai police station Sahab Uddin.

Assam similarly has summoned six officials of Mizoram’s Kolasib District and sent police after the state’s lone Rajya Sabha MP, K Vanlavena. Sources told that a team of Assam Police reached Mizoram House in New Delhi but could not find him there. It attempted to serve the summons through the Resident Commissioner who declined to accept it.

Meanwhile, news agency PTI quoted Chief Minister Sarma saying people of Assam should not visit Mizoram till all arms possessed by civilians are seized.