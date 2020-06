Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday tweeted that he has spoken to Mizoram CM Zoramthanga and assured him of all possible help after an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit the state earlier this morning.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that he was praying for everyone’s safety and well being in Mizoram after an earthquake hit the state. The Home Minister also said that he has spoken to Chief Minister Zoramthanga and assured him of all possible help from the Centre in the wake of the earthquake.

“I have spoken to Zoramthangaji, Chief Minister of Mizoram, to review the situation after the earthquake tremors in the state. I assured him all possible support from the central government. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being,” Shah’s tweet read.

The Home Minister’s tweet came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he had spoken to the Mizoram Chief Minister assuring all help from the Centre.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale, occurred 27 km south-southwest of Champhai, Mizoram at 4:10 am today, according to the National Centre for Seismology. The depth of the earthquake was 20 kilometres. Another earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale, had occurred 25 km east-northeast of Aizawl, Mizoram at 4.16 pm yesterday, according to the institute. The state had also been hit by an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale on June 18 evening, 98 km south-east (SE) of Champhai in Mizoram.

