Mizoram Lok Sabha Election results 2019 Complete list of winners, Vote Count, Vote Share, Winners Name updating live: The 17th Lok Sabha elections in Mizoram were held in the first phase of polls on April 11, 2019. Mizoram has a lone Lok Sabha constituency. The seat is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (ST) community. Indian National Congress’ C.L. Ruala is the sitting MP from Mizoram. A total of six candidates are in the fray for the 17th Lok Sabha elections in Mizoram.

While Congress has re-nominated C.L. Ruala as its candidate, the Mizo National Front (MNF) has fielded C. Lalrosanga for the polls. Both are top contenders in the 17th Lok Sabha elections in Mizoram. Other challengers include sports journalist and an independent candidate Lalnghinglova Hmar. Hmar is backed by opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM). Veteran Chakma leader Nirupam Chakma will fight the polls on a BJP ticket. The newly-formed party People’s Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram (PRISM) has fielded T.B.C. Lalvenchhunga. Lalhriatrenga Chhangte and Lalthlamuani will fight as Independent candidates. Lalthlamuani runs an NGO and she’s the only woman candidate contesting the Lok Sabha elections in Mizoram.

According to the latest electoral roll of Mizoram, the state has over 7.84 lakh registered voters for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, of which 4.02 lakh are women and 3.81 lakh men. There are also a total of 52,556 first-time voters and six third gender voters in the state this time. The Election Commission had set up a total of 1,175 polling stations for the 17th Lok Sabha elections, of which 117 were women-only booths. Special arrangements were also made for the Bru voters, who are lodged in various relief camps in Tripura, to cast their vote in the April 11 elections. This time, a by-poll for the Aizawl West – I assembly seat was also held on the same day.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mizoram saw a voter turnout of 61.95 per cent, out of 7.02 lakh registered voters. Indian National Congress’ C.L. Ruala was declared a winner with a vote share of 49.3 per cent.

