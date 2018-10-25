Mizoram polls 2018: For the upcoming elections in the north-eastern state, Congress has announced the list of 40 candidates for the single-phase elections. The elections in the state will be held on November 28 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

For the upcoming assembly polls in Mizoram, Indian National Congress on Wednesday announced the list of 40 candidates for the single-phase election on November 28. As per the list, Mizoram CM Lal Thanhawla will contest election from 2 constituencies. The elections in the state will be held on November 28 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

Congress’ general secretary in-charge of the Central Election Committee (CEC) Mukul Wasnik announced the list and names of the candidates. Mukul Wasnik said that CM Thanhawla will contest from the Champhai South and Serchhip seats. Mizoram is the only north-eastern state led by Congress and BJP will be eying to snatch the power from claws of Congress.

Important Dates for the Mizoram Assembly elections 2018:

The state with 40 lawmakers will go to the polls on November 28 and the results will be out on December 11.

The process for filing the nomination will start on November 2 and the last date for filing papers is November 9 for Mizoram elections 2018.

INC COMMUNIQUE Announcement of party candidates for the ensuing elections to the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram. pic.twitter.com/yzpUL0V51v — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) October 24, 2018

On the other side, BJP had released the list of 13 candidates for the Assembly polls in Mizoram. Union Minister JP Nadda in a presser had shared the list.

Earlier on Monday, Congress had released the second list of candidates for the Chhattisgarh assembly polls 2018 and fielded former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s niece Karuna Shukla from Rajnandangaon seat against Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh. The Chhattisgarh state will go to polls in two phases on November 12 and 20 and counting of votes will be done on December 11.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More