MJ Akbar has been accused by two women journalists for indecent behaviour and sexual harassment. While the media and several others are condemning his actions, Lata Kelkar, chief of BJP’s women wing for Madhya Pradesh, defended MJ Akbar and further claimed that the two women journalists were also at fault.

The #MeToo movement that started from the entertainment industry has reportedly reached the politics with allegations being levelled against MoS and BJP leader MJ Akbar who is being accused of sexual misconduct. MJ Akbar has been accused by two women journalists for indecent behaviour and sexual harassment. While the media and several others are condemning his actions, Lata Kelkar, chief of BJP’s women wing for Madhya Pradesh, defended MJ Akbar and further claimed that the two women journalists were also at fault.

Slamming the allegations levelled against MJ Akbar, she said that it was after so many years that the women realised that it was sexual harassment and not at the time when it happened.

Air India flight with 136 onboard hits wall at Trichy airport during take-off

Chief of BJP’s women wing for Madhya Pradesh said that the women journalist are not so innocent that they can be misused. She added that the incident allegedly took place when MJ Akbar was a journalist and so was the two women who have levelled allegations. She said that both were at fault.

#WATCH: I welcome this #MeToo campaign but I don't consider women journalists to be so innocent that anyone can misuse them, says Lata Kelkar, Chief of Madhya Pradesh BJP women wing on MJ Akbar. (11.10.18) pic.twitter.com/4gM5shTkg3 — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2018

I began this piece with my MJ Akbar story. Never named him because he didn’t “do” anything. Lots of women have worse stories about this predator—maybe they’ll share. #ulti https://t.co/5jVU5WHHo7 — Priya Ramani (@priyaramani) October 8, 2018

Talking about the #MeToo movement in India, she said that it was started to give courage to the women of this country. When asked that if MJ Akbar should resign from his post, she said that the following decision will be taken by the concerned authorities only.

Pradyuman Thakur murder case: 16-year-old accused will not be treated as an adult in trial, says Punjab and Haryana high court

On the other hand, as per a report by India.com, when she was asked about her stand if the charges were being levelled against a Congress leader, she said that she would have demanded a resignation.

If he denies more women will speak up… https://t.co/y5Dn0Gqknr — Priya Ramani (@priyaramani) October 12, 2018

Congress slams Modi govt on Ganga clean-up, asks if Namami Gange is also a jumla after activist’s fast-induced death

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More