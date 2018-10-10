The Congress on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar after several women journalists accused him of sexual harassment. The party also demanded an inquiry into the matter. Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader Jaipal Reddy said MJ Akbar should either give a satisfactory answer to the allegations or he should resign.

The Congress on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar after several women journalists accused him of sexual harassment. The party also demanded an inquiry into the allegations. Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader Jaipal Reddy said MJ Akbar should either give a satisfactory answer to the allegations or he should resign. On Monday, Sushma Swaraj, his senior in Ministry of External Affairs, refused to reply when she was asked about any action against MJ Akbar.

So far, six women journalists have come forward and accused sexual harassment by union minister in the Modi government. Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said Prime Minister Narendra should remove MJ Akbar if he truly believes in equal rights for women.

Reacting to the controversy, Congress leader Manish Tewari had earlier demanded clarification from Akbar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

I began this piece with my MJ Akbar story. Never named him because he didn’t “do” anything. Lots of women have worse stories about this predator—maybe they’ll share. #ulti https://t.co/5jVU5WHHo7 — Priya Ramani (@priyaramani) October 8, 2018

After journalist Priya Ramani confirmed in a tweet that Akbar had behaved her inappropriately, three other women came forward and accused him of interviewing women journalists in hotel rooms and asking them to sit on the bed during the interview. Levelling similar allegations against Akbar, Shuma Raha said Akbar had called her to his hotel room for an interview for Asian Age in Kolkata’s Taj Bengal in 1995.

Another journalist, Prerna Singh Bindra, alleged that Akbar also called her to his hotel room to ‘discuss work’ and he made her life at work hell after she declined his invitation.

Akbar has been the editor of prominent newspapers like The Telegraph and Asian Age. The #MeToo campaign has taken India by storm as shocking allegations of sexual harassment of women have begun tumbling out in the public domain, gaining momentum by each passing day.

