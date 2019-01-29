Delhi's Patiala High Court on Tuesday issued summons to Priya Ramani as an accused in the defamation case filed by former minister MJ Akbar. The court has ordered Ramani to appear before the court on next date of hearing on February 25. Earlier in January, counsel Geeta Luthra had argued for issuing summon against Ramani.

Delhi’s Patiala High Court on Tuesday issued summons to journalist Priya Ramani as an accused in the defamation case filed by former Union Minister MJ Akbar. The court has ordered Ramani to appear before the court on next date of hearing on February 25. Earlier in January, counsel Geeta Luthra had argued for issuing summon against Ramani. Ramani was the first woman to level sexual assault charges against MJ Akbar. Luthra who has been representing Akbar in the court said that people have been forming opinions and defaming Akabar’s image in the society after she posted the articles and tweets against Ramani.

Reacting to Delhi court’s order, Priya took to her Twitter handle and said that the time has finally come to tell her side of the story. After concluding the arguments from Akbar’s lawyer, who contended that “prima facie” a case was made out against Ramani, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal has reserved his orders.

Time to tell our side of the story 🙂 https://t.co/q5H9jTZ4UJ — Priya Ramani (@priyaramani) January 29, 2019

On October 17, 2018, Akbar stepped down as the Union Minister after several women accused him of sexually molesting them at different events. He was among the few prominent names that cropped up during the #MeToo movement sparked in India. Reports said that Priya had accused Akbar of sexual misconduct around 20 years, however, the latter has refused the accusations.

Earlier in November 2018, MJ Akbar and his wife Mallika had denied rape charges levelled against former minister of state for external affairs by journalist Pallavi Gogoi in the Washington Post. MJ Akbar came out with a statement and said his relationship that spanned for several months with Pallavi was consensual.

