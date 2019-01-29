Delhi’s Patiala High Court on Tuesday issued summons to journalist Priya Ramani as an accused in the defamation case filed by former Union Minister MJ Akbar. The court has ordered Ramani to appear before the court on next date of hearing on February 25. Earlier in January, counsel Geeta Luthra had argued for issuing summon against Ramani. Ramani was the first woman to level sexual assault charges against MJ Akbar. Luthra who has been representing Akbar in the court said that people have been forming opinions and defaming Akabar’s image in the society after she posted the articles and tweets against Ramani.
Reacting to Delhi court’s order, Priya took to her Twitter handle and said that the time has finally come to tell her side of the story. After concluding the arguments from Akbar’s lawyer, who contended that “prima facie” a case was made out against Ramani, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal has reserved his orders.
