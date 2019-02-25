MJ Akbar defamation case: Senior journalist Priya Ramani on Monday appeared before a Delhi Court following a defamation case filed by former Union Minister MJ Akbar over the #MeToo allegations levelled against him. The journalist has been granted bail by the court on a personal bail bond of Rs 10,000. The court had summoned Ramani as an accused in the case.

Senior journalist Priya Ramani on Monday appeared before a Delhi Court following a defamation case filed by former Union Minister MJ Akbar over the #MeToo allegations levelled against him. The journalist has been granted bail by the court on a personal bail bond of Rs 10,000. The court had summoned Ramani as an accused in the case. The court also scheduled the next hearing in the case on March 8, 2o19. On January 29, 2019, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal had summoned her to the court.

Addressing the media persons post-hearing, Ramani said that the opponent lawyers would frame charges against her till April 10, 2019. After that, it is going to Ramani who would tell her story. She further added that the truth is her defence.

Delhi's Patiala House Court grants bail to journalist Priya Ramani on a personal bail bond of Rs 10,000. Next date of hearing is 8 March. https://t.co/nOgqS9Bg6G — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2019

Earlier on January 29, 2019, the court had summoned Ramani to appear before the court today over the defamation case filed by Akbar against her. Akbar has accused Ramani of defaming his image and termed the allegations as “false, fabricated and deeply distressing”.

On December 12, 2018, the Editors Guild of India (EGI) suspended journalist-turned-politician following the charges of sexual misconduct levelled against him by several women journalists. The EGI has suspended the membership of Akbar until the defamation case he filed against a woman journalist comes to a conclusion.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More