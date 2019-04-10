MJ Akbar defamation case: Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal has fixed May 4 as the date for recording of evidence. However, Priya Ramani has been exempted from future appearances in the court.

Akbar had to step down from his ministerial post in October last year

MJ Akbar defamation case: Journalist Priya Ramani on Wednesday pleaded not guilty and claimed trail as a Delhi court framed defamation charge against her in a case filed by former Union minister MJ Akbar. Ramani was sued for defamation by MJ Akbar over her allegations of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement in October last year. She was the first woman journalist to publicly accuse the editor-turned-politician of sexual misconduct. Besides Ramani, several women had alleged that they were harassed by MJ Akbar during his stint as an editor in several media organisations. However, MJ Akbar has denied these allegations.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal fixed May 4 as the date for recording of evidence. However, Priya Ramani has been exempted from future appearances in the court. On February 25, Priya Ramani was granted bail by the court on a personal bail bond of Rs 10,000.

Akbar had to step down from his ministerial post following the allegations made by several women against him. The renowned editor was the Minister of State for External Affairs in the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre.

In his defamation case against Ramani, Akbar had told the court that allegations against him were malicious and fabricated.

MJ Akbar, who is currently a Rajya Sabha MP, has worked in several media organisations. He also founded The Telegraph and The Asian Age and The Sunday Guardian. He had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in March 2014 in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections.

