Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Samar Vishal will hear the defamation complaint of M J Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani, in Patiala House Court today. Akbar refuted all allegations of sexual harassment against him and stepped up his offensive through a criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani on Monday, claiming that her article in Vogue caused him “great humiliation”. On Wednesday, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted Akbar’s resignation as the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs amidst strong criticism over multiple sexual harassment allegations against him.

The fight between Akbar and Priya Ramani is back in the headlines with reports suggesting that at least 20 women have come out in support of Priya Ramani against him. Making a statement after his resignation, the journalist-turned-politician said that he finds it appropriate to step down from his office as he is seeking justice in a court of law in his personal capacity to challenge the false accusations levelled against him. The minister also said in his statement that he is grateful to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for the opportunity they gave him to serve for the country.

The women journalists who have signed the statement have worked with Asian Age. As per a report by PTI, Meenal Baghel who worked for Asian Age (1993 to 1996), Manisha Pande (1993-1998), Tushita Patel (1993-2000), Kanika Gahlaut (1995-1998), Suparna Sharma (1993-1996), Ramola Talwar Badam (1994-1995), Hoihnu Hauzel (1999-2000), Aisha Khan (1995-1998) and Kushalrani Gulab (1993-1997) have signed the statement.

The other journalist who have urged the court to hear their testimonies Kaniza Gazari (Asian Age 1995-1997), Malavika Banerjee (1995-1998), AT Jayanthi (1995-1996), Hamida Parkar (1996-1999), Jonali Buragohain, Meenakshi Kumar (1996-2000), Sujata Dutta Sachdeva (1999-2000), Reshmi Chakraborty (1996-98), Kiran Manral (1993-96) and Sanjari Chatterjee

According to reports, Akbar has hired a group of 90 lawyers to fight his case against Priya Ramani and others.

