MJ Akbar defamation case: Senior journalist Priya Ramani is scheduled to appear before a Delhi court on Monday following a defamation case filed by former Union Minister MJ Akbar. The case pertains to sexual misconduct allegations that have been levelled against Akbar by Ramani. Earlier on January 29, the court had summoned Ramani as an accused in the defamation case filed by the former senior minister.

Senior journalist Priya Ramani is scheduled to appear before a Delhi court on Monday following a defamation case filed by former Union Minister MJ Akbar. The case pertains to sexual misconduct allegations that have been levelled against Akbar by Ramani. Earlier on January 29, the court had summoned Ramani as an accused in the defamation case filed by the former senior minister. Akbar has accused Ramani of defaming his image and termed the allegations as “false, fabricated and deeply distressing”.

Following the allegations, Akbar had to step down as the Union Minister on October 17, 2018. Ramani was the first women among others to come out against Akbar when the #MeToo movement was holding a pace, which led to his resignation. Several women have accused Akbar of sexually harassing them during his times as a prominent media personality.

Soon after the Delhi court’s order, Priya Ramani took to her Twitter handle and expressed her happiness by tweeting that the time had come to tell her side of the story.

Akbar was among few noted personalities whose names came into light after #MeToo movement started doing the rounds in India. Reports said that Priya had accused Akbar of sexual misconduct around 20 years, however, the latter had repeatedly refused the accusations.

On December 12, 2018, the Editors Guild of India (EGI) suspended journalist-turned-politician following the charges of sexual misconduct levelled against him by several women journalists. The EGI has suspended the membership of Akbar until the defamation case he filed against a woman journalist comes to a conclusion.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More