Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs M J Akbar has hired 97 lawyers to file a criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani after the latter levelled allegations of sexual harassment against him, a report published by the Janta Ka Reporter said. However, Akbar’s legal team says not all 97 lawyers will be appearing in the case. M J Akbar on Monday filed a criminal defamation complaint against journalist Priya Ramani who had accused him of sexual harassment. Akbar’s complaint was filed in the Patiala House court complex. According to reports, the Union minister has sought Ramani’s prosecution under Section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Akbar alleged that Ramani intentionally tarnished his image in general public by making a completely false and frivolous statement. He also alleged that the malicious campaign has harmed his goodwill and reputation within the political fraternity, media, friends, family, colleagues and society at large.

A portion of the complaint filed by advocate Sandeep Kapur reads that the scandalous allegations leveled by Priya Ramani against the Akbar herein are ex-facie defamatory and have not only damaged the goodwill and reputation of the complainant but have also affected the personal reputation of the complainant in the society thereby causing him irreparable loss and tremendous distres.

On Sunday, Akbar refrained from speaking on sexual misconduct allegations levelled against him at the Delhi airport and blamed columnist Priya Ramani for the entire episode. Terming her allegations “unsubstantiated hearsay”, Akbar said despite knowing that this allegation is wild and baseless, Priya Ramani began this campaign a year ago and she didn’t say his name back then.

Akbar was first accused by columnist Priya Ramani who had written about him in an October 2017 article for Vogue without directly identifying him. Priya took Akbar’s name in her blog titled ‘Being a teenager in M J Akbar’s newsroom. My account of sexual harassment’.

The UK-based journalist alleged that Akbar asked her to his hotel room and made unwanted advances, including asking her to sit on his bed. Priya was 23 and Akbar was 20-year-old at that time. Following Priya’s allegations, six other women came forward and revealed how they were also harassed and violated by Akbar.

So far, at least 10 women journalists have accused the junior of Sushma Swaraj of sexual misconducts. A girl was the latest entrant in the group of complainants to state that she was sexually harassed by Akbar while she was an intern.

