Delhi: Police detained members of Youth Congress who were protesting outside the residence of #MJAkbar demanding his resignation from the post of Minister of State of External Affairs. (Photo: ANI)

MJ Akbar seems to have been caught in the #MeToo storm after at least 14 female journalists accused him of being a sexual harasser during his journalism time. The junior foreign affairs minister who returned to India from his Nigeria visit on Sunday has refuted the sexual harassment allegations which were levelled against him and further added that he will be taking legal action against all the women journalist who has named him in their tweets. MJ Akbar added that the allegations were baseless and have caused serious damage to his reputation and image.

Issuing a statement against the sexual harassment allegations, MJ Akbar said that lies do not have legs, yet they contain poison. He reportedly added that these allegations were politically motivated. MJ Akbar asked that why did these allegations surfaced just a few months before the elections. He added that these allegations have caused serious damage to his goodwill.

Soon after the journalists started naming Sushma Swaraj’s deputy in sexual harassment allegations, the opposition slammed BJP on nits politicians being named in rape and sexual harassment charges. Recently, BJP Mahila Morcha chief in Madhya Pradesh, Lata Kelkar, stood in defence of MJ Akbar and said that the journalist who has named him are not innocent.

Reacting to MJ Akbar’s defensive statement, one of the journalists who had accused MJ Akbar, Harinder Baweja said that MJ Akbar’s idea of these accusations being politically motivated is absurd. As the chorus grew, the protests demanding MJ Akbar’s resignation also seem to be on the rise.

