MJ Akbar #MeToo allegations LIVE updates: MJ Akbar, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs who arrived in India today morning, refrained from speaking on sexual misconduct allegations levelled against him while saying that he will issue a statement on the matter later on. MJ Akbar returned to India from his foreign trip amid a flurry of sexual allegations. The #MeToo campaign has taken over the media industry and has gathered momentum with each passing day as women are finally speaking about the sexual harassment in public. So far, at least 10 women journalists have accused junior of Sushma Swaraj of sexual misconduct. Recently a girl also stated that she was sexually harassed by MJ Akbar while she was an intern.

At the Delhi airport, he refrained from speaking on sexual misconduct allegations levelled against him while saying that he will issue a statement on the matter later on. Prime Minister Narendra Modi may take a call on minister’s fate after he explains his position on serious charges levelled against him. BJP president Amit Shah recently said #MeToo charges against MoS External Affairs MJ Akbar will be probed. He said the veracity of the allegations against the minister would need to be checked as well.

#WATCH Delhi:Union Minister MJ Akbar returns to India amid accusations of sexual harassment against him, says, "there will be a statement later on." pic.twitter.com/ozI0ARBSz4 — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2018

Opposition parties including Congress, AIMIM have demanded the resignation of MJ Akbar saying that either he should give a satisfactory reply on serious charges levelled against him by several women journalist or he should resign.

