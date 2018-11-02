MJ Akbar and his wife Mallika have denied rape charges levelled against former minister of state for external affairs by journalist Pallavi Gogoi in the Washington Post. MJ Akbar came out with a statement and said his relationship that spanned for several months with Pallavi was consensual.

MJ Akbar and his wife Mallika have denied rape charges levelled against former minister of state for external affairs by journalist Pallavi Gogoi in the Washington Post. MJ Akbar came out with a statement and said his relationship that spanned for several months with Pallavi was consensual. In her article that was published on Thursday in the Washington Post, journalist Pallavi Gogoi had alleged that Akbar raped her when worked with him at the Asian Age. In his statement, Akbar said rape allegations against him were false and it has become necessary, at this point in time, to bring certain facts to light. He further added that various journalists who worked with him were ready to testify that they never found Gogoi working under duress during the time she has accused him of sexually assaulting her.

MJ Akbar’s wife Mallika said she had been silent all this time when several women accused her husband of sexual harassment during the ongoing #MeToo movement but Gogoi’s ‘fake’ account has forced her to step in with what she knows to be true. So far more than 17 women journalists have come forward and accused MJ Akbar of sexual harassment when they working under him in different media organisations. She further added that she doesn’t know Gogoi’s reasons for telling this lie, but it is a lie.

In her official statement, Mallika Akbar said that Gogoi used to flaunt her relationship with her husband causing anguish and hurt to her entire family. She added that Gogoi’s display of affection for her husband Akbar, particularly in her presence, caused unhappiness and discord in their home. She further told news agency ANI that she watched her husband with pain when they (Gogoi and Akbar) danced together during an Asian Age party. She told media persons that she confronted MJ Akbar at the time and he decided to prioritize his family.

I don't know Pallavi's reasons for telling this lie, but a lie it is: #MJAkbar's wife Mallika Akbar to ANI on journalist Pallavi Gogoi's rape allegations in the Washington Post against her husband pic.twitter.com/SFws1TwWhx — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2018

Former Union Minister #MJAkbar in a statement to ANI denies rape allegations levelled against him by journalist Pallavi Gogoi in Washington Post. pic.twitter.com/RqWYuQycgu — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2018

MJ Akbar, who was asked to step down from his ministerial post last month, has rejected the allegations. The former minister has filed a defamation case against senior journalist Priya Ramani, one of the women journalists who came forward to accuse MJ Akbar of sexual harassment.

