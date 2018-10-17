Minister of State (MoS) for Foreign Affairs MJ Akbar, who has been accused of sexual harassment by 20 women journalists, has resigned. Just a few days after Akbar filed a defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani, at least 19 women journalists came forward and issued a joint statement supporting their colleague at senior editor The women journalists also urged the court to hear their testimonies against Akbar. The charges against Akbar are from the times when he was a news editor.

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs MJ Akbar, who has been accused of sexual harassment by 20 women journalists, has resigned. This has come 2 days after Akbar filed a criminal defamation complaint against journalist Priya Ramani who had accused him of sexual harassment. Akbar’s complaint was filed in the Patiala House court complex. The Union minister has sought Ramani’s prosecution under Section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Announcing his resignation Akbar said that since he has decided to seek justice in court of law in his personal capacity, it was appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levied against him, also in a personal capacity. He further said that he was deeply grateful to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for the opportunity they gave him to serve the country.

According to reports, the resignation has come after PM’ Narendra Modi’s intervention. Yesterday NSA met MJ Akbar at his residence and conveyed PM’s decision to him amid a rapidly growing number of allegations.

Akbar, earlier in a statement, had alleged that Ramani wilfully, deliberately, intentionally and maliciously defamed him by making a completely false and frivolous statement. He also alleged that the malicious campaign has harmed his goodwill and reputation within the political fraternity, media, friends, family, colleagues and society at large.

A portion of the complaint filed by advocate Sandeep Kapur reads that the scandalous allegations levelled by the accused against the complainant (Akbar) herein are ex-facie defamatory and have not only damaged the goodwill and reputation of the complainant but have also affected the personal reputation of the complainant in the community, friends, family and colleagues, thereby causing him irreparable loss and tremendous distress.

On Sunday, Akbar refrained from speaking on sexual misconduct allegations levelled against him at the Delhi airport and blamed columnist Priya Ramani for the entire episode. Terming her allegations “unsubstantiated hearsay”, Akbar said despite knowing that this allegation is wild and baseless, Priya Ramani began this campaign a year ago and she didn’t say his name back then.

Akbar was first accused by columnist Priya Ramani who had written about him in an October 2017 article for Vogue without directly identifying him. Priya took Akbar’s name in her blog titled ‘Being a teenager in M J Akbar’s newsroom. My account of sexual harassment’.

So far, at least 20 women journalists have accused the junior of Sushma Swaraj of sexual misconducts. A girl was the latest entrant in the group of complainants to state that she was sexually harassed by Akbar while she was an intern.

