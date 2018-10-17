Amid the tide of sexual harassment allegations rising against him, Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar submitted his resignation on Wednesday. Priya Ramani took to her Twitter handle and wrote that as women, MJ Akbar's resignation has come as a big relief as it has dispersed the clouds of suspicion that were spreading over them. Besides Priya, several Twitter users have come forward to support Priya Ramani, 19 others who showcased tremendous bravery during the crucial days.

Amid the tide of sexual harassment allegations rising against him, Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar submitted his resignation on Wednesday. His resignation comes two days after he filed a criminal defamation case against Priya Ramani for accusing him of sexually harassing her during the days when he used to work with her as an editor. Earlier in the month, around 20 women have accused former MoS for External Affairs of sexually harassing them.

While tendering his resignation, Akbar asserted that he has taken the decision to step down from the office as he looks forward to seek justice in the court of law in his personal capacity. Moments after his resignation, Priya Ramani took to her Twitter handle and wrote that as women, MJ Akbar’s resignation has cleared the suspicion from them. She further wrote that she has been looking forward to the day when she will also get justice in the court.

As women we feel vindicated by MJ Akbar’s resignation.

I look forward to the day when I will also get justice in court #metoo — Priya Ramani (@priyaramani) October 17, 2018

Several others have also come forward to support Priya Ramani after MJ Akbar’s resignation. Tweeple have been applauding Priya Ramani and 19 other women journalists who came forward and showcased their bravery and courage in their battle. Here are some of the tweets:

India's junior foreign minister MJ Akbar resigns after over a dozen women accused him of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. I was one of those women and I stand by my story and with those who spoke up. We raise our voices now so others will not experience what we did. — Ruth David (@RuthsDavid) October 17, 2018

Don't forget it is power of togetherness of women Journalist and Nationwide support to #MeTooIndia that Minister #MJAkbarStepDown had to resign .Remember Women of India together you are strong. — Ranjana Kumari (@ranjanakumari) October 17, 2018

Finally MJ Akbar has resigned. Shame on him for having delayed it for so long. The credit for the resignation goes not to the Centre or MJ Akbar but directly to the #MeToo campaign. Esp to those brave women who reported the assault & those women and men who stood by them. — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 17, 2018

MJ Akbar’s resignation is not due to the impact of any political party or any campaign by any channel It is only and only because 20 women showed unspeakable bravery & courage Please let’s not belittle their grit It’s a small but significant redemption for them — Sid (@sidmtweets) October 17, 2018

#Shame that he kept clinging until so long. From zenith to nadir in one life. Well done women for sucking the life out of him. #MJAkbarStepDown https://t.co/eyd9tP0CwG — Vinita Singh (@iVinita11) October 17, 2018

Meanwhile, Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Samar Vishal will hear the criminal defamation case filed by MJ Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani on Thursday in Patiala House Court. Over 20 women have asked the court to take their testimonies against Akabr.

The 20 women include, Meenal Baghel (Chief Editor Mumbai Mirror), Manisha Pande, Tushita Patel, Kanika Gahlaut, Suparna Sharma, (Resident Editor, The Asian Age, New Delhi), Ramola Talwar Badam, Kaniza Garari, Malavika Banerjee, AT Jayanthi (Editor, Deccan Chronicle), Hamida Parkar, Jonali Buragohain, Sanjari Chatterjee, Meenakshi Kumar, Sujata Dutta Sachdeva, Hoihnu Hauzel, Aisha Khan, Kushalrani Gulab, Kiran Manral, Christina Francis and Reshmi Chakraborty.

