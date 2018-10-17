Amid the tide of sexual harassment allegations rising against him, Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar submitted his resignation on Wednesday. His resignation comes two days after he filed a criminal defamation case against Priya Ramani for accusing him of sexually harassing her during the days when he used to work with her as an editor. Earlier in the month, around 20 women have accused former MoS for External Affairs of sexually harassing them.
While tendering his resignation, Akbar asserted that he has taken the decision to step down from the office as he looks forward to seek justice in the court of law in his personal capacity. Moments after his resignation, Priya Ramani took to her Twitter handle and wrote that as women, MJ Akbar’s resignation has cleared the suspicion from them. She further wrote that she has been looking forward to the day when she will also get justice in the court.
Several others have also come forward to support Priya Ramani after MJ Akbar’s resignation. Tweeple have been applauding Priya Ramani and 19 other women journalists who came forward and showcased their bravery and courage in their battle. Here are some of the tweets:
Meanwhile, Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Samar Vishal will hear the criminal defamation case filed by MJ Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani on Thursday in Patiala House Court. Over 20 women have asked the court to take their testimonies against Akabr.
The 20 women include, Meenal Baghel (Chief Editor Mumbai Mirror), Manisha Pande, Tushita Patel, Kanika Gahlaut, Suparna Sharma, (Resident Editor, The Asian Age, New Delhi), Ramola Talwar Badam, Kaniza Garari, Malavika Banerjee, AT Jayanthi (Editor, Deccan Chronicle), Hamida Parkar, Jonali Buragohain, Sanjari Chatterjee, Meenakshi Kumar, Sujata Dutta Sachdeva, Hoihnu Hauzel, Aisha Khan, Kushalrani Gulab, Kiran Manral, Christina Francis and Reshmi Chakraborty.
