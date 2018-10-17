MJ Akbar, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs resigned on Wednesday amid sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by a number of women journalists. Reacting to this development, MJ Akbar said that he finds it appropriate to step down from his office as he is seeking justice in a court of law in his personal capacity to challenge the false accusations levelled against him.

MJ Akbar resigns, sexual harassment #MeToo LIVE updates: Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs MJ Akbar on Wednesday resigned amid sexual harassment charges against him. According to reports, several women journalist had come forward and accused the minister of sexual harassment, during his tenure as editor-in-chief at The Asian Age. In his defence, MJ Akbar, has hired a group of 90 lawyers to fight his case and has also filed a defamation case against Priya Ramani (One of the journalists who has accused the minister of sexual harassment and another journalist Tushita Patel.

Making a statement after his resignation, MJ Akbar said that he finds it appropriate to step down from his office as he is seeking justice in a court of law in his personal capacity to challenge the false accusations levelled against him. The minister added in his statement that he is grateful to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for the opportunity they gave him to serve for the country.

#MJAkbar resigns from his post of Minister of State External Affairs MEA. pic.twitter.com/dxf4EtFl5P — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2018

Speaking on MJ Akbar’s resignation, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale termed it a right decision as the opposition was mounting pressure on him. He further said that the case should be properly investigated.

Reports say that Akbar tendered his resignation after the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Amid the #MeToo storm, allegations of sexual harassment by women journalists was continuing to grow following which the National Security Advisor (NSA) had informed Akbar about PM Modi’s decision to tender his resignation, say reports.

Speaking after Akbar’s resignation, one of the women journalists who had levelled sexual harassment charges against the minister, said that she feels vindicated by his resignation and is looking forward for the day when she will get the justice in the court.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma while speaking on this development said that Akbar’s resignation took some time as there must have been some inquiry which could have taken place. She added that Akbar has finally took the decision and this is what matters.

