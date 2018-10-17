MJ Akbar resigns, sexual harassment #MeToo LIVE updates: Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs MJ Akbar on Wednesday resigned amid sexual harassment charges against him. According to reports, several women journalist had come forward and accused the minister of sexual harassment, during his tenure as editor-in-chief at The Asian Age. In his defence, MJ Akbar, has hired a group of 90 lawyers to fight his case and has also filed a defamation case against Priya Ramani (One of the journalists who has accused the minister of sexual harassment and another journalist Tushita Patel.
Making a statement after his resignation, MJ Akbar said that he finds it appropriate to step down from his office as he is seeking justice in a court of law in his personal capacity to challenge the false accusations levelled against him. The minister added in his statement that he is grateful to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for the opportunity they gave him to serve for the country.
Speaking on MJ Akbar’s resignation, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale termed it a right decision as the opposition was mounting pressure on him. He further said that the case should be properly investigated.
Reports say that Akbar tendered his resignation after the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Amid the #MeToo storm, allegations of sexual harassment by women journalists was continuing to grow following which the National Security Advisor (NSA) had informed Akbar about PM Modi’s decision to tender his resignation, say reports.
Speaking after Akbar’s resignation, one of the women journalists who had levelled sexual harassment charges against the minister, said that she feels vindicated by his resignation and is looking forward for the day when she will get the justice in the court.
NCW chief Rekha Sharma while speaking on this development said that Akbar’s resignation took some time as there must have been some inquiry which could have taken place. She added that Akbar has finally took the decision and this is what matters.
Allegations against MJ Akbar were levelled after the #MeToo movement gained momentum in India. Columnist Priya Ramani was the firm women journalist who had come forward and talked about Akbar's conduct in an article published in Vogue's magazine October 2017 edition. However, she did not name him in her article. Later, Ramani took Akbar's name in a blog which she titled, Being a teenager in M J Akbar’s newsroom. My account of sexual harassment.
As per latest reports, MJ AKbar's defamation complaint against journalist Priya Ramani will be heard by the additional chief metropolitan magistrate Samar Vishal, tomorrow.
On October 14, 2018, Akbar issued a statement and criticised Priya Ramani and Ghazala Wahab for making false accusations against him to tarnish his image in general public.
Priya Ramani says she looks forward to the day when she will get justice in court.
Priya Ramani took to Twitter on Wednesday minutes after Akbar tendered his resignation as MoS of External Affairs Ministry. She wrote: As women we feel vindicated by MJ Akbar’s resignation. I look forward to the day when I will also get justice in court #metoo
Delhi court to hear defamation complaint of #MJAkbar against Priya Ramani
Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Samar Vishal will on Thursday hear the defamation complaint of #MJAkbar against journalist Priya Ramani, in Patiala House Court.
Akbar's resignation came a day before a Delhi court is to take up the defamation case filed by him against Priya Ramani.
Reacting to MJ Akbar's resignation, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that it was a right decision taken by MJ Akbar as the opposition was demanding his resignation on moral grounds. Ramdas Athawale added that the allegations should be investigated properly.
Just a few days after Akbar filed a defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani, at least 19 women journalists came forward and issued a joint statement supporting their colleague at senior editor The women journalists also urged the court to hear their testimonies against Akbar.
Just a couple of hours before Akbar tendered his resignation, Priya Ramani took to Twitter and wrote: I have not initiated any crowdfunding initiative for my case.
In his letter, MJ Akbar said that he deemed it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levelled against him as he decided to seek justice in a court of law in his personal capacity.