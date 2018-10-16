MJ Akbar sexual harassment allegations: BSP chief Mayawati lashed out at the Narendra Modi government and demanded strict actions against the MoS MJ Akbar, who has been facing the sexual harassment allegations. Mayawati called Modi government as anti-women and arrogant.

MJ Akbar sexual harassment allegations: BSP supremo Mayawati comes out in support of #MeToo movement and demands action against the State External Affairs Minister MJ Akbar, who has been facing the sexual harassment allegations. In a presser, BSP chief Mayawati lashed out at the Narendra Modi government and called it anti-women. Mayawati said that no actions against the MoS MJ Akbar show saffron party’s arrogance. BSP chief strongly condemned MJ Akbar’s statement in which he had said that he can smell some conspiracy.

Akbar had asked that why the allegations have been made against him just before the assembly elections in five states? Responding to MJ Akbar, Mayawati said that this was an attempt to politicise the matter. Mayawati added that BJP’s anti-women face and the insensitiveness towards women’s respect has been exposed.“Specially when the examples of action could be seen on the allegations of sexual harassment in the film industry, media, sports, and other places, and there is an atmosphere of anguish in the society over reports of such incidents, inaction of BJP and its government against its minister is an evidence of arrogance of the government,” BSP chief Mayawati said.

As the #MeToo India campaign empowered women to rais their voice against the misbehaviour and sexual harassment at the workplace around 9 women have levelled sexual harassment charges against the MJ Akbar, when he was working as a journalist. A day ago, M J Akbar hired a team of 97 lawyers to file a criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani after she levelled allegations of sexual harassment against him, say reports.

