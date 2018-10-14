The #MeToo firestorm surrounding Minister of State MJ Akbar doesn't look to be abating anytime soon as another female journalist has levelled accusations of sexual misconduct against him. A CNN journalist has said that while she was interning at The Asian Age newspaper, whose Editor was MJ Akbar, she was forcibly kissed by him.

The #MeToo firestorm is at its peak in India and it doesn’t seem to be abating anytime soon as more and more women are coming out with their harrowing experiences. Minister of State MJ Akbar is already a subject to many sexual harassment allegations against him and the troubled waters have further deepened for him after a CNN journalist accused him of sexually molesting her.

US-based Majlie de Puy Kamp took to her Twitter handle to share her #MeToo ordeal. She claimed that while she was interning at The Asian Age newspaper, whose Editor was MJ Akbar at that time, “he shoved his tongue down her throat”.

I extended my hand to him in gratitude, he shoved his 55-yr-old tongue down my 18-yr-old throat. https://t.co/WLTyMndJYd — Majlie de Puy Kamp (@MajliedePuyKamp) October 12, 2018

Kamp said that during one of her meetings with MJ Akbar, she extended her hand to him in gratitude but what she got in return was horrific. She alleged that MJ Akbar grabbed her by the arm, pulled her close and planted a kiss on her lips.

MJ Akbar, who is one of the most senior journalist-turned-politician, has come under heavy fire after at least five women have accused him of sexually harassing them. He has been accused of sexual misconduct during job interviews, while dealing with colleagues at work and making lewd gestures at women employees.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader is staying overseas for official work and is yet to be reached or react to the allegations made against him. However, some of the senior BJP leaders have come out in the defence of MJ Akbar while some have called for fair investigations.

