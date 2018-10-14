MJ Akbar sexual harassment allegations: As per the reports, PM Narendra Modi is likely to take a decision on MoS MJ Akbar, who has been charged with the allegations of sexual harassment by his former colleagues. MJ Akbar's will return to India today after an official tour and may keep his side on the sexual harassment allegations.

MJ Akbar sexual harassment allegations: Prime Minister Narendra Madi is likely to take a call on Minister of State (MoS) MJ Akbar, who has been charged with the allegations of sexual harassment by his former colleagues, say reports. The reports suggest that the decision on allegations will be taken after MJ Akbar’s return to India today. MJ Akbar, who has not responded to the allegations, is likely to respond to the charges and clear his stand. The reports say most of the victims are journalists who had worked with Akbar when he was a journalist.

MJ Akbar, Minister of State (MoS), who has been on an official trip and will return to India. So far on the controversy, the saffron party has maintained a studied silence and sources have suggested that the charges against him are serious and Minister may face consequences.

“The recent allegations on MJ Akbar have also become problematic for his continuation as the junior foreign minister,” sources said. A few days back, a US journalist had levelled the charges of harassment on the former journalist MJ Akbar saying the incident happened, when she was an intern at The Asian Age in 2007.

BJP president Amit Shah had also said that the allegations against MJ Akbar will be examined to determine if the #MeToo charges are true or false.

“Dekhna padega yeh sach hai ya galat (will see if this is true of false). We will have to verify whether these allegations are true or false. We have to check the veracity of the post and the person who posted it…Is baare me zaroor sochenge (we’ll definitely think about the issue),” said Amit Shah.

