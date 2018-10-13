BJP president Amit Shah said that all the charges that have been levelled against Sushma Swaraj's deputy, MJ Akbar will be examined. Amit Shah further added that the authenticity of the allegations levelled against junior foregin minister will also be checked. MJ akbar is currently in nigeria is will be returing to India on sunday, October 14.

Taking cognizance of several complaints by women journalists and media reports, BJP president Amit Shah said that all the charges that have been levelled against Sushma Swaraj’s deputy, MJ Akbar will be examined. Amit Shah further added that the authenticity of the allegations levelled against junior foreign minister will also be checked. MJ Akbar is currently in Nigeria is will be returning to India on Sunday, October 14. The following comments by the BJP president are the first words spoken in regard to the sexual harassment charges levelled against Modi minister MJ Akbar. On Friday, Madhya Pradesh BJP women wing chief Lata Kelkar sided with MJ Akbar and said that the two women journalist who had accused MJ Akbar are not innocent.

The following remarks by the BJP chief surface soon after the party was said to be facing the #MeToo movement heat. Recently, a US journalist has also joined the #MeToo movement in India and has accused junior foreign minister MJ Akbar. Levelling sexual harassment allegations against the Modi minister, the US journalist said that he harassed her when she was only 18 years old.

Accusing MJ Akbar of indecent behaviour several women journalist said that the minister had harassed them when he was the editor at various media houses. The following statement by the BJP party chief is the clearly proves that the party is taking the allegation seriously.

The #MeToo movement reportedly started with Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta coming out in open and accusing Nana Patekar of sexually harassing on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008

