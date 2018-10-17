MJ Akbar sexual harassment case: Another journalist who had worked under MJ Akbar during the ties he was heading the Asian Age has levelled some serious charges against the MoS. The woman journalist, Tushita Patel, alleged that MJ Akbar tried to kiss her forcibly twice and opened the door of his hotel room in underwear.

With reports stating the MJ Akbar has hired over 90 judges to fight the sexual harassment charges levelled against the MoS by 14 women journalists, another woman journalist has come out in open and stated that MJ Akbar sexually harassed her while he was heading the Asian Age. The measures and statements issued by MJ Akbar have reportedly failed to quiet the #MeToo movement. A few days after MJ Akbar slapped a defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani, another journalist, Tushita Patel, who was a part of the team that built Asian Age, has slammed MJ Akbar and further expressed surprise over his lack of contrition and his continuous attempts to shame the victims who have come out and accused him of sexual harassment.

Hitting out at the minister, Tushita Patel, who was working with The Telegraph that was also under the supervision of MJ Akbar, said that the former editor tried to kiss her forcibly twice. She further shared a horrific incident and said that there was one time when he greeted her in his underwear at his hotel room. Issuing a statement over the harassment she went through, Patel slammed MJ Akbar for his stupid remarks and his insensitiveness towards shaming the women journalists. Tushita added that she felt that if she fails to speak now she will be complicit in his crimes.

Tushita Patel said that she had first met MJ Akbar in 1992 in Kolkata. She added that it was the time when she had joined The Telegraph where she was working as a trainee. She added that apart from the Asian Age, MJ Akbar also looked after The Telegraph.

Criticising MJ Akbar over his acts, Tushita said that she had first met him at a hotel along with her colleagues. She added that Akbar somehow managed to get her phone number and kept calling her. She added that one day she gave up and decided to meet him. After she rang his doorbell, she was shocked to see MJ Akbar in his underwear.

She added that instead of covering himself, he stood there like a VIP and found joy in her fear. In another incident, Tushita tells that one day again he called her to his hotel room on the pretext of work. She added that while the two were sitting, he suddenly stood up and kissed her forcibly. While sharing her ordeal, Tushita added that she was disgusted but this act and stale tea breath and moustache still etches her memory.

Tushita further added that MJ Akbar did not stop there, the next day he again called her in an empty conference room where he grabbed her kissed her forcibly. Humiliated by such an act, she stayed and cried in the room. Tushita Patel said that MJ Akbar should put a stop on his lies.

Tushita Patel made the above-mentioned revelations in an article published on Scroll.in

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More