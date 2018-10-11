BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday refused to comment over sexual harassment allegations against BJP's Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs MJ Akbar. Sambit Patra was questioned by a reporter of an English news channel but the party's national spokesperson did not comment or give any statement about party's stand on the Union Minister MJ Akbar controversy.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Thursday refused to comment over sexual harassment allegations against BJP’s Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs MJ Akbar. Sambit Patra was questioned by a reporter of an English news channel but the party’s national spokesperson did not comment or give any statement about party’s stand on the Union Minister MJ Akbar controversy. Reacting on the controversy, the Congress party has demanded MJ Akbar’s resignation after a number of women journalists accused the Union Minister of sexual harassment. Congress leader Jaipal Reddy on Wednesday in a press conference had demanded an inquiry into the matter and also asked the party to give a satisfactory explanation on the issue.

MJ Akbar who has been accused by several women journalist of sexual harassment is currently on an official visit to Nigeria and will return back on Friday. According to reports, at least 8 women have accused the Union Minister with charges of sexual harassment amid the #MeToo movement which gained momentum after Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta had levelled allegations of sexual harassment on actor Nana Patekar. Tanushree Dutta had said that Nana Patekar sexually harassed her almost a decade ago on the sets of film Horn Ok Pleasss …

Also Read: #MeToo: Mumbai Police to summon Nana Patekar, 3 others in Tanushree Dutta case

Not only the Congress party but AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had also hit out at the BJP asking the party to take a stand on the Union Minister who has been accused of sexual harassment charges. As per reports, it is being expected that MJ Akbar may offer his resignation till the time his name is not cleared from the allegations, once he returns from the official visit to Nigeria.

Also Read: Rafale deal LIVE updates: Clown prince Rahul Gandhi spreading misinformation on deal, playing with national security, says BJP

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More