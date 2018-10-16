MJ Akbar sues Priya Ramani: october 18 is the date set for the hearing of defamation case that has been filed by union Minister MJ Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani. the case was slapped against the journalist after she had accused him of sexually harassing her while he was an editor.

The Patiala House Court has stated that it has listed the hearing of Union Minister MJ Akbar’s defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani on October 18. Priya ramani is one of the journalists who have accused MJ akbar of sexally harrasing them while he was a news editor. Priya Ramani had accused MJ Akbar in a twitter post while the Modi minister was in Nigeria. Soon after MJ Akbar returned from Nigeria visit, he issued a statement refuting all the sexual harassment allegations and stated that his team of lawyers will be taking a legal action against the sexual harassment allegations.

MJ Akbar added that such allegations have damaged his reputation and goodwill. Filing a defamation case against journalist Priya ramani, MJ Akbar accused her of deliberately, intentionally and maliciously defaming him. MJ Akbar has sought Ramani’s prosecution under penal provision of defamation. In the statement issued, MJ Akbar further stated that journalist Ramani began this campaign a year ago via a magazine article. He added that she published the story but didn’t name him as she was aware that it was not true.

He added that when he didn’t do anything then where did the story come from. He asserted that there was no story at all. He claimed that a sea of speculative and abusive diatribe has been built by Ramani around something that never really happened.

Earlier, BJP Mahila Morcha chief in Madhya Pradesh, Lata Kelkar, stood in defence of MJ Akbar and claimed that the women journalists who have levelled charges against deputy foreign minister were not innocent.

