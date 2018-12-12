The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Wednesday suspended journalist-turned-politician MJ Akbar following the charges of sexual misconduct levelled against him by several women journalists. The EGI has also suspended the membership of ex-Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal over the same allegations.

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Wednesday suspended journalist-turned-politician MJ Akbar following the charges of sexual misconduct levelled against him by several women journalists. The EGI has also suspended the membership of ex-Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal over the same allegations. In a statement released by the EGI, it was noted that the Guild had sought the views of its Executive Committee (EC) on what action should be taken against the two and most of the EC members suggested the suspension of memebership for both Akbar and Tejpal.

The EGI has suspended the membership of Akbar until the defamation case he filed against a woman journalist comes to a conclusion. The members of EC have been also asked for their suggestion on what actions to be taken against senior journalist Gautam Adhikari, however, no decision has been taken on his response so far.

It was on October 17 when MJ Akbar resigned as Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs after several sexual harassment charges started levelling against him. Making a statement after his resignation, MJ Akbar said that he found it appropriate to step down from his office as he was seeking justice in a court of law in his personal capacity to challenge the false accusations levelled against him.

Allegations against MJ Akbar were levelled after the #MeToo movement gained momentum in India. Columnist Priya Ramani was the firm women journalist who had come forward and talked about Akbar’s conduct in an article published in Vogue’s magazine October 2017 edition. However, she did not name him in her article. Later, Ramani took Akbar’s name in a blog which she titled, Being a teenager in M J Akbar’s newsroom. My account of sexual harassment.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More