MJ Akbar sexual harassment allegations: Just a few days after MJ Akbar filed a defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani, at least 19 women journalist have reportedly issued a joint statement supporting their colleague at The Aisin Age newspaper. The women journalists have also urged the court to hear their testimonies against MJ Akbar. The charges against MJ Akbar are from the times whne he was a news editor.

The fight between Minister of State MJ Akbar and journalist Priya Ramani is back in the headlines with reports suggesting that at least 20 women have come out in support of Priya Ramani against MEA Sushma Swaraj’s deputy. The sexual harassment charges against MJ Akbar is said to be of the times when he was the editor at Asian Age. The following development of 20 women journalist standing against Akbar surfaces just a few days after the Patiala House Court stated that it has listed the hearing of Union Minister MJ Akbar’s defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani on October 18.

Taking cognizance of the charges levelled against him, MJ Akbar had issued a statement claiming that he was not guilty. Later, he slapped defamation suit against Priya Ramani for trying to harm his reputation and goodwill. Journalist Priya Ramani is one of the journalists who took to Twitter to accuse MJ Akbar of Sexually harassing her while he was the editor. The charges against MJ Akbar surfaced while he was in Nigeria. Soon after returning to India, MJ Akbar issued a statement refuting the charges levelled against him and stated that he will be taking a legal action against the journalist.

In the official statement issued, MJ Akbar hit out at the journalist and said that there was no story at all. In the statement issued he claimed that the charges were the sea of speculative and abusive diatribe. Meanwhile, BJP Mahila Morcha chief from Madhya Pradesh, Lata Kelkar, came out in support of MJ Akbar and stated that the women journalist who has accused the Modi minister are not innocent.

In the statement issued, the women journalists have urged the court to hear the testimonies against MJ Akbar. The women journalist claimed that some of them have suffered sexual harassment by MJ Akbar.

The women journalists who have signed the statement have worked with Asian Age. As per a report by PTI, Meenal Baghel who worked for Asian Age (1993 to 1996), Manisha Pande (1993-1998), Tushita Patel (1993-2000), Kanika Gahlaut (1995-1998), Suparna Sharma (1993-1996), Ramola Talwar Badam (1994-1995), Hoihnu Hauzel (1999-2000), Aisha Khan (1995-1998) and Kushalrani Gulab (1993-1997) have signed the statement.

The other journalist who have urged the court to hear their testimonies Kaniza Gazari (Asian Age 1995-1997), Malavika Banerjee (1995-1998), AT Jayanthi (1995-1996), Hamida Parkar (1996-1999), Jonali Buragohain, Meenakshi Kumar (1996-2000), Sujata Dutta Sachdeva (1999-2000), Reshmi Chakraborty (1996-98), Kiran Manral (1993-96) and Sanjari Chatterjee.

